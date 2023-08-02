Investment Managers Series Trust II - AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Investment Managers Series Trust II - AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.63 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.02%, the lowest has been 4.82%, and the highest has been 5.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=125).

The current dividend yield is 8.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Investment Managers Series Trust II - AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAA is 0.15%, an increase of 33,240.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.19% to 127K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 98K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAA by 21.03% over the last quarter.

Corsair Capital Management holds 30K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.