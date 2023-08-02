Investment Managers Series Trust II - AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Investment Managers Series Trust II - AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.63 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.
Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 3, 2023.
At the current share price of $24.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.57%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.02%, the lowest has been 4.82%, and the highest has been 5.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=125).
The current dividend yield is 8.69 standard deviations above the historical average.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Investment Managers Series Trust II - AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAA is 0.15%, an increase of 33,240.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.19% to 127K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Jane Street Group holds 98K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAA by 21.03% over the last quarter.
Corsair Capital Management holds 30K shares.
Additional reading:
- July 28, 2023
- June 30, 2023
- SCHEDULE A to the INVESTMENT ADVISORY AGREEMENT Dated May 24, 2019 between LISTED FUNDS TRUST Roundhill Financial Inc.
- SCHEDULE A to the INVESTMENT SUB-ADVISORY AGREEMENT Dated May 13, 2020 between Roundhill Financial Inc. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC LISTED FUNDS TRUST
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.