Investment Manager Trims Chinese Stock From Portfolio. Is It Profit-Taking or Something Else?

Key Points

Reduced stake by 35,000 shares, a net value change of $2.11 million

Post-trade holding: 111,100 shares valued at $14.64 million

Baidu now accounts for 3.94% of 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Quaker Capital Investments, LLC cut its position in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 35,000 shares in the third quarter, reducing exposure by an estimated $2.11 million, according to a November 13, 2025, filing.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated November 13, 2025, Quaker Capital Investments, LLC sold 35,000 shares of Baidu during the third quarter. The value change from the transaction is approximately $2.11 million. The fund’s remaining position stands at 111,100 shares, worth $14.64 million as of September 30, 2025.

What Else to Know

This was a reduction in Baidu holdings, now 3.94% of Quaker Capital’s $371.60 million 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

EQT: $62.31 million (16.8% of AUM)

SATS: $47.50 million (12.8% of AUM)

LILAK: $47.13 million (12.7% of AUM)

UBER: $36.71 million (9.9% of AUM)

IHS: $29.80 million (8.0% of AUM)

As of November 13, 2025, shares were priced at $120.65, up 42.85% over one year; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 29.68 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-13) $120.65 Market Capitalization $41.02 billion Revenue (TTM) $18.41 billion Net Income (TTM) $3.85 billion

Company Snapshot

Baidu, Inc. is a leading provider of internet search, digital marketing, and cloud services in China, leveraging a robust technology platform and artificial intelligence capabilities. The company maintains a strong market position through its diversified revenue streams and significant scale, as reflected in its $18.71 billion TTM revenue and $41.02 billion market capitalization. Baidu's integrated approach across search, cloud, and digital entertainment supports its competitive edge in the evolving Chinese internet landscape.

Baidu generates revenue primarily from online marketing services, cloud solutions, and its iQIYI video streaming platform.

The company operates a dual-segment model: Baidu Core, focused on search, advertising, and AI-driven cloud services; and iQIYI, which monetizes through content subscriptions and advertising.

Its main customers include businesses seeking digital marketing and cloud services, as well as consumers of online video content in China.

Foolish Take

Quaker Capital, a Pennsylvania-based investment management firm, recently disclosed a sale of 35,000 shares of Baidu during the third quarter (the three months ending on September 30, 2025). Here's what average investors need to know.

For starters, this sale of Baidu stock occurred when Baidu shares were approaching their 52-week high. Shares are currently up about 43% year-to-date, but during the third quarter, Baidu shares were up more than 71%. That provides some much needed context for Quaker's sale.

Indeed, Quaker trimmed its position in Baidu by 35,000, or roughly 24%. However, Baidu's overall position within Quaker's total assets under management actually increased quarter-over-quarter. At the end of the third quarter, Baidu now comprises 3.94% of Quaker's AUM, up from 3.83% at the end of the second quarter (the three months ending on June 30, 2025).

In other words, Quaker took some profits on its Baidu position when the stock peaked in the third quarter. Its sale of Baidu stock is simply sound portfolio management -- not a shift in sentiment. Retail investors should take note.

Glossary

13F AUM: Assets under management reported on SEC Form 13F, covering U.S. equity holdings by institutional investment managers.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Reportable assets: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as those on Form 13F.

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR): The annualized rate of return for an investment over a specified time period.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a benchmark index or comparable investment.

Market position: A company's standing or rank relative to competitors within its industry.

Digital marketing: Promotion of products or services using online channels, including search engines, social media, and websites.

Monetizes: Converts products, services, or user activity into revenue.

Dual-segment model: A business structure with two distinct operating divisions or revenue streams.

Cloud solutions: Services delivered over the internet, such as data storage, computing power, or software applications.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Baidu, EQT, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.