Investment Manager Takes New Stake in Full Truck Alliance Stock, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Serenity Capital bought 1,807,769 shares of Full Truck Alliance; estimated trade size was $19.40 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value increased by $19.40 million, reflecting both the new holding and market price movement

The new YMM position represents 5.15% of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade, the fund holds 1,807,769 shares valued at $19.40 million

The new stake represents 5.15% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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On Feb. 17, 2026, Serenity Capital Management Pte. Ltd. disclosed a new position in Full Truck Alliance(NYSE:YMM), acquiring 1,807,769 shares in an estimated $19.40 million trade based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a Feb. 17, 2026, SEC filing, Serenity Capital Management Pte. Ltd. reported a new position in Full Truck Alliance, purchasing 1,807,769 shares. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the quarterly average share price, was $19.40 million. The stake’s quarter-end value was also $19.40 million, reflecting both the size of the new holding and the period’s share price.

What else to know

The new position in Full Truck Alliance accounts for 5.15% of Serenity Capital’s reportable assets under management following the filing.

Top five fund holdings post-filing:

NYSE: ZTO: $105.64 million (28.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: HTHT: $59.96 million (15.9% of AUM)

NYSE: TAL: $51.61 million (13.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MAT: $47.33 million (12.6% of AUM)

NYSE: MNSO: $37.96 million (10.1% of AUM)

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/2026) $8.31 Market capitalization $9.95 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.74 billion Net income (TTM) $619.53 million

Company snapshot

Provides a digital freight platform in China, offering freight listing, matching, brokerage, and value-added services such as credit solutions, insurance, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Operates a transaction-based business model, generating revenue from freight brokerage, online transaction fees, and value-added services to shippers and truckers.

Serves shippers and truckers across China, targeting businesses and individuals seeking efficient, technology-driven freight transportation solutions.

Full Truck Alliance is a leading technology company in China’s logistics sector, leveraging a large-scale digital platform to connect shippers and truckers nationwide. Its integrated service offerings and focus on transaction efficiency support its strategy to capture a significant share of the country’s freight market. The company’s competitive edge lies in its scalable platform, broad customer base, and suite of value-added services that enhance user stickiness and operational efficiency.

What this transaction means for investors

Serenity Capital recently acquired approximately 1.8 million shares of Full Truck Alliance, a Chinese tech stock. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, Full Truck Alliance stock has fallen over the last six months. Shares are down about 40%, from a high near $14/share to about $8/share as of this writing (on March 23, 2026). Consequently, shares are now trading near a 52-week low.

The company, which specializes in a technological platform connecting shippers and truckers, has seen its stock lose ground as Chinese tech stocks more broadly have also come under pressure. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEMKT:KWEB) is down about 31% over the same period.

However, for investors with an interest in the Chinese tech market, KWEB is one way to spread your risk among many Chinese tech stocks, in what can be a quite volatile sector.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.