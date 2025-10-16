Investment Manager Sheds Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, According to Recent Filing

Key Points

Sold 15,100 shares of Kinsale Capital Group, estimated at ~$6.84 million based on average pricing for Q3 2025

Post-trade stake: 519,906 shares valued at $218.93 million as of September 30, 2025.

The position accounts for 1.17% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On October 15, 2025, Davenport & Co LLC disclosed in its latest SEC filing the sale of 15,100 shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL), an estimated $6.84 million trade.

What Happened

Davenport & Co LLC reduced its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15,100 shares, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 15, 2025 (SEC filing). The estimated value of shares sold was approximately $6.84 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. Davenport now holds 519,906 shares in the specialty insurer.

What Else to Know

Davenport decreased its Kinsale Capital Group stake to 1.17% of reportable U.S. equity assets as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

BN: $583.81 million (3.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

MSFT: $478.54 million (2.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AMZN: $451.10 million (2.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

MKL: $391.43 million (2.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NVDA: $375.98 million (2.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 14, 2025, shares were priced at $473.69, up 0.3% over the past year; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 13.24 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-14) $473.69 Market Capitalization $11.04 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.72 billion Net Income (TTM) $446.67 million

Company Snapshot

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty insurer focused on the property and casualty segment, serving niche markets through independent brokers. Its nationwide reach and targeted offerings are in the specialty insurance sector.

The company offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including commercial lines such as construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, and management liability insurance.

Kinsale Capital Group operates a broker-driven business model, marketing and selling insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers in niche markets. It serves clients across all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, offering specialized products including small business coverage.

Foolish Take

Davenport & Company's sale of roughly $6.8 million shares of Kinsale Capital Group is worthy of notice, given the stock's performance history and place within the broader insurance sector.

For context, Kinsale Capital stock's performance has largely tracked the benchmark S&P 500 over the last three years. Indeed, it has generated a total return of 69%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. That compares to a 95% total return from the S&P 500, with a CAGR of 25% over the same period.

Even though Kinsale's total return is slightly less than that of the S&P 500, it is not a massive underperformance, and crucially, it is in line with the returns generated by the insurance sector -- meaning this sale is likely down to subtle portfolio management rather than a significant shift in sentiment.

At any rate, for the average investor with an interest in the insurance sector, an ETF might be more suitable than Kinsale stock. The iShares US Insurance ETF (IAK) and SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE), for example, both offer exposure to many insurers -- providing investors with geographical, policy, and policyholder diversification.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of all investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Reportable U.S. equity assets: U.S. stock holdings that a fund must disclose in regulatory filings.

Specialty insurer: An insurance company focusing on unique or niche markets, often with customized coverage.

Property and casualty insurance: Insurance covering property loss (like buildings) and liability for accidents or injuries.

Commercial lines: Insurance products designed for businesses rather than individuals.

Excess and general casualty: Insurance covering claims above standard policy limits and broad liability risks.

Management liability insurance: Coverage protecting company leaders from claims related to their management decisions.

Broker-driven business model: A sales approach where products are distributed primarily through independent brokers or agents.

Niche markets: Specialized segments of a larger market, often underserved by mainstream providers.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Jake Lerch has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, Kinsale Capital Group, Markel Group, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.