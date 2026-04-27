Investment Manager Sheds $45.7 Million Worth of Software Stock, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 634,534 shares of SPS Commerce; estimated transaction value $45.72 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value dropped by $56.83 million, reflecting both trading and price movement

Trade represented 0.91% of 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 8,270 shares valued at $460,391

Position was previously 1.0% of AUM; now represents approximately 0.009%, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than SPS Commerce ›

On April 24, 2026, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC disclosed a major sale of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares, reducing its stake by 634,534 shares in a transaction estimated at $45.72 million based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 24, 2026, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold 634,534 shares of SPS Commerce, with an estimated transaction value of $45.72 million based on average closing prices during the quarter. The quarter-end valuation of the SPS Commerce stake decreased by $56.83 million, reflecting both the share sale and price movements during the period.

What else to know

This transaction reduced SPS Commerce’s share of 13F AUM to approximately 0.01% as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing:

RBC: $233.17 million (4.7% of AUM)

CWST: $222.51 million (4.4% of AUM)

BCPC: $212.05 million (4.2% of AUM)

FSV: $195.29 million (3.9% of AUM)

ROAD: $183.80 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of April 23, 2026, shares were priced at $53.32, down 59.8% over the past year and have underperformed the S&P 500 by 92.0 percentage points.

The fund reported 113 positions and $5.01 billion in U.S. equity AUM at the end of the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026).

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 23, 2026) $53.32 Market capitalization $2.04 billion Revenue (TTM) $751.50 million Net income (TTM) $93.34 million

Company snapshot

Provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions, including fulfillment automation, analytics, and vendor onboarding products

Operates a recurring revenue model by delivering SaaS-based services that automate and optimize supply chain processes for trading partners

Serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms seeking to enhance order management and supply chain visibility

SPS Commerce is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management software, supporting over 2,700 employees and a global customer base. The company leverages its SaaS platform to automate and streamline omnichannel order fulfillment and trading partner communications. Its solutions help businesses improve operational efficiency and compliance, positioning SPS Commerce as a key technology partner in the evolving retail and distribution landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Conestoga Capital Advisors, an independent investment management firm based in Pennsylvania, recently disclosed the sale of approximately $45.7 million worth of SPS Commerce (SPSC) stock during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

SPSC stock has suffered over the last 18 months. During that time, shares have declined by about 71%, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -56%. Clearly, the stock has gotten caught up in the market-wide software stock sell-off.

At any rate, SPSC continues to deliver revenue growth. Its top line has increased from $492 in 12-month revenue in 2023 to around $750 today, reflecting solid growth. In addition, the company is investing in an agentic artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

Turning to valuation, the stock has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 2.8x. That’s the lowest in more than a decade and near an all-time low of 2.4x registered way back in 2010.

In summary, investors willing to value-shop in the software stock sector may want to consider SPSC given its newfound affordability and resilient revenue growth.

Should you buy stock in SPS Commerce right now?

Before you buy stock in SPS Commerce, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SPS Commerce wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $498,522!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,276,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2026.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Construction Partners and RBC Bearings. The Motley Fool recommends FirstService. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.