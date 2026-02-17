Investment Manager Sheds $10.6 Million VFC Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 654,898 shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC), with an estimated transaction value of $10.61 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $6.18 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price changes

Transaction represented a 0.14% change relative to the fund’s $7.39 billion in reportable U.S. equity assets

Fund held 4,283,186 shares at quarter end, valued at $77.44 million

V.F. Corporation stake now accounts for 1.05% of 13F assets, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

On February 13, 2026, Segall Bryant & Hamill reported selling 654,898 shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), an estimated $10.61 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a February 13, 2026 SEC filing, Segall Bryant & Hamill sold 654,898 shares of V.F. Corporation during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $10.61 million, based on the average closing price over the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end stake in the company was valued at $77.44 million, a decrease of $6.18 million from the prior quarter, including the effect of price movements.

What Else to Know

The fund reduced its V.F. Corporation stake, which now represents 1.05% of reported U.S. equity assets.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: NVDA: $125.83 million (1.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $119.36 million (1.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: $115.39 million (1.6% of AUM)

NYSE: VMI: $112.41 million (1.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $108.14 million (1.5% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, shares of V.F. Corporation were priced at $20.30, down 18.7% over the past year, and underperforming the S&P 500 by 30.5 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $9.59 billion Net income (TTM) $223.94 million Dividend yield 1.77% Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $20.30

Company Snapshot

Offers branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories under brands such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, and Supreme

Generates revenue through wholesale distribution to specialty and department stores, as well as direct-to-consumer channels including retail stores and e-commerce platforms

Targets a global customer base spanning men, women, and children across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions

V.F. Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories, operating through multiple iconic brands. The company leverages a diversified business model that combines wholesale distribution with direct-to-consumer sales, enhancing reach and brand visibility. Its scale, portfolio strength, and multi-channel approach position it competitively in the consumer apparel and footwear industry.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Segall Bryant & Hamill recently disclosed a sale of more than 650,000 shares of V.F. Corporation stock, valued at approximately $10.6 million. Here’s why it matters to investors.

For starters, the sale comes at an interesting time for VFC shares. The stock has been heading upward, after hitting a multi-year low in April 2025. Since then, shares are up about 112%. Therefore, it’s possible that Segall Bryant & Hamill are simply taking profits on an apparel stock that has performed quite well over the last ten months.

At any rate, VFC, the parent company of iconic brands like The North Face, Timberland, and Vans, remains in the midst of a turnaround. Net debt has fallen by about 22%, shoring up the company’s balance sheet. However, VFC’s dividend has also been cut, falling from nearly $2.00 in 2021 to $0.36 in 2025.

So, while the turnaround story may attract some investors, others — particularly income-oriented investors — may remain hesitant given the stock’s 1.8% dividend yield.

Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Valmont Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.