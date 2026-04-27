Investment Manager Sells 67,000 Shares of Coal Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 67,000 shares of Core Natural Resources; estimated trade size of $6.38 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value fell by $3.84 million, reflecting both trading and price movement

Transaction represented 1.19% of fund’s 13F AUM for the quarter

Post-trade stake: 602,500 shares valued at $63.10 million

Core Natural Resources represents 11.74% of Magnolia Group LLC’s AUM, which makes it the fund's third-largest holding

10 stocks we like better than Core Natural Resources ›

Magnolia Group, LLC cut its stake in Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) by 67,000 shares in the first quarter, an estimated $6.38 million move based on the quarterly average price, according to an April 24, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 24, 2026, Magnolia Group, LLC reduced its position in Core Natural Resources by 67,000 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $6.38 million, calculated using the average quarterly closing price. The quarter-end value of the holding decreased by $3.84 million, reflecting both share sales and price shifts.

What else to know

Core Natural Resources remained a significant holding post-sale, representing 11.74% of the fund’s 13F assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE:NNI: $215.23 million (40.0% of AUM)

NYSE:BOC: $65.28 million (12.1% of AUM)

NYSE:CNR: $63.10 million (11.7% of AUM)

NYSE:ABG: $56.28 million (10.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ARLP: $39.02 million (7.3% of AUM)

As of April 23, 2026, Core Natural Resources shares were priced at $87.38, up 19.1% over the past year but lagging the S&P 500 by 13.15 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.16 billion Net Income (TTM) ($153.22 million) Dividend Yield 0.46% Price (as of market close 2026-04-23) $87.38

Company Snapshot

Produces and sells bituminous coal through mining complexes and export terminal operations; main revenue sources include coal sales to power generators, industrial, and metallurgical end-users, as well as coal export terminal services.

Operates an integrated business model combining coal extraction, processing, and logistics, with revenue generated from both domestic and international coal markets.

Primary customers are power utilities, industrial users, and steel manufacturers in the United States and international markets.

Core Natural Resources, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based coal producer with a diversified portfolio of mining and export terminal assets. The company leverages its Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal to provide a reliable coal supply to both domestic and global customers. Its vertically integrated operations and established customer relationships support its competitive position within the energy and industrial sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

Magnolia Group, LLC, a Nebraska-based investment advisor, recently disclosed the sale of $6.4 million worth of Core Natural Resources stock (CNR) during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, it’s important to note that CNR is an energy stock. Specifically, CNR is a leading coal stock. As energy prices have increased, so has the demand for coal. In turn, CNR stock has steadily advanced. Shares are up 48% over the last three years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.

Yet, while this run is quite impressive, there are other concerns for CNR. For one, the company’s profitability has slipped over the last few years. In 2023, CNR generated over $600 million in net income. However, over the last 12 months, that figured has slipped into the red. CNR’s trailing 12-month net income now stands at -$153 million.

In summary, CNR stock has enjoyed an excellent run over the last three years, benefiting from rising energy demand. However, the company’s lack of profitability could be a concern for some investors.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boston Omaha and Nelnet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.