Investment Manager Sells $5.1 Million Worth of LQDA Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 180,000 shares of Liquidia; estimated transaction value ~$5.12 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end Liquidia position value rose by $25.52 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movement

Sale equaled 0.68% of fund’s 13F assets under management

Post-trade holding: 2,435,000 shares, valued at $84.98 million

Liquidia now represents 11.21% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

Opaleye Management Inc. disclosed in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 180,000 shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA), an estimated $5.12 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 180,000 shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the trade was approximately $5.12 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund ended the period with 2,435,000 shares, with the quarter-end value of the stake increasing by $25.52 million due to both trade activity and stock appreciation.

What Else to Know

Opaleye Management Inc. trimmed its Liquidia position, which now accounts for 11.21% of reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:HROW: $191.34 million (25.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:LQDA: $84.98 million (11.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ETON: $48.36 million (6.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:RYTM: $35.32 million (4.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:APGE: $29.31 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $33.84, up 105.7% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 97.0 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $33.84 Market capitalization $2.94 billion Revenue (TTM) $69.22 million Net income (TTM) ($121.85 million)

Company Snapshot

Products include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension, and distribution of generic treprostinil injection in the United States.

Revenue is primarily generated through the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of proprietary and generic therapies targeting unmet needs in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The company targets healthcare providers and patients in the United States requiring advanced therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension and related conditions.

Liquidia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension, leveraging proprietary drug delivery technologies. The company's strategy centers on addressing unmet medical needs through differentiated product formulations and expanding its portfolio in the United States market. Liquidia's competitive advantage lies in its specialized expertise in inhaled drug delivery and its ability to commercialize both branded and generic therapies within a highly regulated sector.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Opaleye Management, a Massachusetts-based investment manager, recently disclosed a sale of approximately $5.1 million worth of Liquidia stock. Here’s how investors may want to think about it.

First off, Liquidia is a pharmaceutical stock. The company is focused on treatments for hypertension (high blood pressure). Specifically, the company makes inhalable medicine to treat the disease.

Overall, the pharmaceutical industry landscape is extraordinarily complex. There are big and small players, and not just in private industry. The sector is highly regulated, both in terms of drug approvals by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and in terms of insurance reimbursement, overseen by both private insurers and government entities.

In other words, this sector can be exceedingly difficult for retail investors to navigate. Therefore, in my opinion, the pharmaceuticals sector is the perfect area for an average investor to turn to exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

By spreading their exposure across a wide array of stocks in the industry, biotech, pharmaceutical, and healthcare ETFs give investors some protection against over-concentration in a single company whose products could fall victim to a regulatory hurdle or a negative coverage decision by a major insurer or government program.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

