Investment Manager Loads Up on CELC Stock, Adds 135,000 Shares, According to Latest SEC Filing

Acquired 135,000 shares of Celcuity; estimated trade size of $11.10 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value rose by $18.00 million, reflecting both trading and price appreciation

Trade represented a 2.4% increase relative to Boxer Capital’s reportable AUM

Post-trade, Boxer Capital held 225,000 Celcuity shares valued at $22.44 million

Celcuity now accounts for 4.9% of AUM, outside Boxer Capital’s top five holdings

On February 17, 2026, Boxer Capital Management, LLC disclosed a buy of 135,000 shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC), an estimated $11.10 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Boxer Capital Management, LLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 135,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $11.10 million based on the average closing price for the period. As of December 31, 2025, the position’s reported value was $22.44 million, up $18.00 million from the prior quarter due to both trading activity and price changes.

What Else to Know

Boxer Capital added to its Celcuity position, which now represents 4.9% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:TNGX: $96.36 million (21.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:RVMD: $31.86 million (7.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:KOD: $31.76 million (7.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:KYMR: $25.61 million (5.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: CELC: $22.44 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Celcuity shares were priced at $107.32, up 741.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 721.3 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $107.32 Market capitalization $4.97 billion Net income (TTM) ($162.72 million) One-year price change 741.1%

Company Snapshot

Celcuity develops molecularly targeted therapies for cancer, with key products including the CELsignia diagnostic platform and the investigational drug Gedatolisib for breast cancer treatment.

The company operates a clinical-stage biotechnology business model, generating value through the development and potential commercialization of proprietary diagnostics and therapeutics, with future revenue expected from product approvals and partnerships.

Primary customers are healthcare providers and oncologists treating patients with hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative, and advanced or metastatic breast cancer in the United States.

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on precision oncology, leveraging its proprietary CELsignia platform to identify abnormal cellular signaling in cancer cells and guide targeted therapy development. The company’s pipeline includes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic candidates, with a strategic emphasis on addressing unmet needs in breast and ovarian cancer.

Celcuity’s competitive advantage lies in its integrated approach to diagnostics and therapeutics, underpinned by partnerships such as its license agreement with Pfizer for Gedatolisib.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Boxer Capital, a California-based investment firm, recently disclosed the acquisition of more than 135,000 shares of Celcuity, a biotech stock. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, Celcuity is now Boxer Capital’s fifth-largest position, with 225,000 shares owned, valued at a total of $22.44 million.

Second, while this is an aggressive — and bullish — move by Boxer Capital, it’s not one that should be blindly copied by all, or even most, retail investors. Here’s why.

Celcuity is a biotech stock. That means the company is engaged in the process of developing treatments for disease. Specifically, Celcuity focuses on the treatment of cancer. This work is high-risk and high-reward. Biotech companies tend to invest heavily in research and development. If their treatments are effective and receive approval from government oversight panels, they can produce enormous profits, leading to soaring stock prices. On the other hand, disappointing clinical trial data or failing to secure government approval can lead to a tumbling stock price.

In other words, this sector is volatile — meaning its not for every investor. Indeed, even aggressive investors may be wise to spread their risk through a biotech ETF, rather than put all their eggs in one basket.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kymera Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.