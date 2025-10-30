Investment Manager Goes Shopping for Fixed-Income ETF, According to Recent Filing

Key Points

Bought 165,923 shares in VCSH, with a transaction value of $13,262,225 for Q3 2025

Post-trade, holds 165,923 shares valued at $13.26 million as of Q3 2025

VCSH is now the fund’s 4th-largest holding; the fund reported 94 total positions as of Q3 2025

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On October 20, 2025, My Personal CFO, LLC disclosed a new stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH), acquiring 165,923 shares for an estimated $13.26 million based on quarterly average price.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 20, 2025, My Personal CFO, LLC initiated a new position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH), acquiring 165,923 shares. The value of this purchase was $13,262,225; this acquisition increased the fund’s total 13F reportable holdings to 94 as of September 30, 2025.

What Else to Know

This was a new position; VCSH now accounts for 5.1% of My Personal CFO, LLC’s reportable 13F assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

VTI: $25,553,360 (9.9% of AUM)

VCIT: $20,938,872 (8.1% of AUM)

IVV: $13,627,926 (5.3% of AUM)

VCSH: $13,262,225 (5.1% of AUM)

DFAC: $12,572,885 (4.9% of AUM)

The fund’s annualized dividend yield was 4.25% as of October 21, 2025; VCSH was 0.07% below its 52-week high as of October 20, 2025.

ETF Overview

Metric Value Dividend yield 4.25% Price (as of market close October 20, 2025) $80.08

ETF Snapshot

Employs an indexing strategy to track the Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year Corporate Bond Index, focusing on investment-grade, fixed-rate, short-term corporate bonds.

Portfolio consists primarily of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between one and five years.

Structured as an ETF, offering diversified exposure to short-term corporate bonds.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) provides institutional and individual investors with targeted exposure to investment-grade, short-term corporate debt securities. The fund's strategy emphasizes liquidity and risk control by limiting maturities and maintaining high credit quality. With a substantial asset base, VCSH is positioned as a core fixed income holding for those seeking income.

Foolish Take

My Personal CEO, an investment management firm located in Vancouver, Washington, recently acquired $13.3 million worth of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH).

For retail investors, this acquisition might be eye-opening -- $13.3 million is a ton of money -- but not all that useful for our own investing. There are two reasons for this.

First of all, professional portfolio managers often make large new purchases -- and they do so for many reasons. It can be difficult for an outsider to determine the motivation.

Second, when the asset in question is a fixed income ETF, it can be even more difficult. In this case, the fund purchased $13.3 million worth of a corporate bond ETF, the VCSH. That ETF tracks a basket of corporate bonds with short-term maturities.

Therefore, while the size of this transaction is certainly noteworthy, there aren't many actionable takeaways for average investors. However, this transaction can act as a reminder that fixed income investments do have a place in many investment portfolios.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Indexing strategy: An investment approach aiming to replicate the performance of a specific market index.

Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year Corporate Bond Index: A benchmark tracking U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds with maturities between one and five years.

Investment-grade: Bonds rated as relatively low risk of default by major credit rating agencies.

Fixed-rate: Bonds that pay a set interest rate throughout their term.

Short-term corporate bonds: Corporate bonds with maturities typically between one and five years.

13F reportable holdings: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed certain thresholds.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its price.

Annualized: A figure projected over a one-year period, based on shorter-term data.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Liquidity: The ease with which an asset can be quickly bought or sold without affecting its price.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.