Investment Manager Fully Exits Immunome Stock in $37.3 Million Sale, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold all 3,185,000 shares of Immunome, estimated at $37.30 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value decreased by $37.30 million, reflecting both stock price movement and the sale

Represents a 4.92% decrease in Opaleye Management’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade, Opaleye Management holds zero shares and zero dollar value in Immunome

The position accounted for 5.3% of fund AUM in the prior quarter, marking a significant shift in portfolio composition

10 stocks we like better than Immunome ›

On February 17, 2026, Opaleye Management Inc. reported selling out its entire stake in Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM), an estimated $37.30 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to its SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Opaleye Management Inc. sold all 3,185,000 shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value is $37.30 million, based on the average share price over the quarter. This move resulted in the fund holding no remaining shares of Immunome at the end of the reporting period. The quarter-end position value dropped by $37.30 million, reflecting the stake’s full removal.

What Else to Know

The fund exited its Immunome position, which previously represented 5.3% of 13F assets under management; following the transaction, Immunome accounts for none of the portfolio (percent of AUM: n/a).

Top holdings following the filing:

NASDAQ:HROW: $191.34 million (25.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:LQDA: $84.98 million (11.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ETON: $48.36 million (6.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:RYTM: $35.32 million (4.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:APGE: $29.31 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Immunome were priced at $22.69, up 128.5% over the past year, delivering 106.26 percentage points of alpha versus the S&P 500.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $22.69 Market capitalization $2.08 billion Revenue (TTM) $9.68 million Net income (TTM) ($222.74 million)

Company Snapshot

Discovers and develops proprietary antibody-based drug candidates for oncology and infectious disease.

Lead programs include IMM-ONC-01 and IMM-BCP-01, targeting cancer and infectious diseases.

Clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, with a market capitalization of $2.08 billion.

Immunome is focused on advancing antibody therapeutics for cancer and infectious diseases. Its business model centers on developing proprietary biologic candidates for oncology and infectious disease indications.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Biotech stocks can be incredibly volatile. Take Immunome, for example. The company’s stock has been on a rollercoaster with lows ranging from below $8/share to highs of over $24/share. What’s more, it’s repeated this cycle more than once over the last three years. Right now, shares are once again trading near the upper end of this range of around $22/share.

Yet, all this volatility can be a double-edged sword. It’s great for investors who entered the stock one year ago, shares are up 158% since then. However, over the last two years, shares are actually down by about 9%.

This is one of the reasons why some retail investors may be better served by choosing a biotech ETF, rather than an individual biotech stock. By spreading out their risk across many companies, investors can still benefit from the long-term growth of the industry, without introducing as much volatility into their portfolios.

Should you buy stock in Immunome right now?

Before you buy stock in Immunome, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Immunome wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.