Investment Manager Expands QQQ Position, According to Latest SEC Filing

Bought 7,685 shares of QQQ, an estimated trade of $4.40 million

Post-trade position: 96,167 shares valued at $57.74 million as of September 30, 2025.

QQQ is now the fund’s 3rd-largest holding, representing 13.68% of AUM.

On October 20, 2025, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it bought 7,685 shares of Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ), an estimated trade of $4.40 million.

According to an SEC filing dated October 20, 2025, The firm increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 7,685 shares during the quarter. The transaction totaled $4.40 million. The fund reported holding 96,167 shares at quarter-end, valued at $57.74 million.

The fund increased its QQQ stake, which now accounts for 13.68% of its reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing:

MSMR: $101.54 million (24.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

TQQQ: $70.60 million (16.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

QQQ: $57.74 million (13.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

SPY: $38.84 million (9.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

ITA: $22.81 million (5.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 20, 2025, QQQ shares were priced at $611.54, up 23.4% over the past year through October 21, 2025; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 9.86 percentage points.

Metric Value AUM N/A Dividend yield 0.46% Price (as of market close 10/20/25) $611.54 1-year total return 23.44%

Tracks the NASDAQ-100 Index®, aiming to replicate its performance through a portfolio mirroring the index's composition and weights.

Holds a basket of stocks and periodically rebalances to maintain alignment with the underlying index.

Structured as a passively managed fund, it offers investors exposure to the NASDAQ-100 with a transparent, rules-based methodology.

Invesco QQQ Trust provides institutional and retail investors with liquid, efficient access to the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The ETF's strategy centers on precise index replication, leveraging periodic adjustments to ensure accurate tracking of index constituents and weights.

McElhenny Sheffield, a Texas-based investment management firm, recently disclosed a purchase of approximately $4.4 million worth of QQQ in the third quarter of 2025 (the three months ending on September 30, 2025).

It's another sign that institutional support for the QQQ remains high -- and it's no wonder. Shares of the ETF have advanced by 23% year-to-date, outpacing other benchmarks like the S&P 500, which has delivered a total return of 18% so far this year.

What's more, the QQQ's 10-year performance history is even more impressive. Shares of the ETF have advanced by 499% over the last 10 years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. By contrast, the S&P 500 has generated a total return of 297% over the same period, with a CAGR of 14.8%.

The QQQ's excellent performance is thanks to its extensive exposure to the tech sector. Its top holdings include Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Broadcom.

In summary, institutions continue to remain bullish on the QQQ and the tech sector stocks that make up its largest holdings. Retail investors should take note.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F Reportable Assets: Securities that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they manage over $100 million.

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Index Replication: Strategy where a fund mimics the holdings and weights of a specific market index.

NASDAQ-100 Index: A stock market index of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

Passively Managed Fund: A fund that aims to match the performance of a market index, not outperform it.

Rebalancing: Adjusting a portfolio's holdings to maintain target asset allocations or index alignment.

Total Return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Quarter-End: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used as a reference point for financial reporting.

Outperformed: Achieved a higher return than a benchmark or comparable investment.

Holding: A security or asset owned within an investment portfolio.



