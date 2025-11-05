Investment Manager Exits Valaris After 30% Stock Drop Amid Offshore Sector Weakness

Key Points

Massachusetts-based Lane Generational sold 71,869 shares of Valaris Limited in an estimated $3 million transaction during the third quarter.

The transaction value equaled 2.5% of reportable assets at quarter-end.

Following the transaction, Lane Generational reported holding no shares of Valaris.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts-based Lane Generational fully exited its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL), selling 71,869 shares for an estimated $3 million, according to an SEC filing for the period ended September 30.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released Tuesday, Lane Generational sold all 71,869 shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL), fully liquidating its position. The transaction is estimated at about $3 million as reported in the 13F filing for the period ended September 30. This follows a period in which the stake accounted for 2.8% of the fund's total reportable AUM.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:NBIS: $13.36 million (11.1% of AUM)

NYSE:CDE: $10.77 million (8.9% of AUM)

NYSE:OR: $10.39 million (8.6% of AUM)

NYSE:AEM: $9.93 million (8.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:DLO: $7.22 million (6% of AUM)

As of Tuesday's market close, shares of Valaris Limited were priced at $54.73, up 10% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500's 17% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Tuesday) $54.73 Market capitalization $3.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.5 billion Net income (TTM) $275.5 million

Company Snapshot

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services worldwide and operates a diversified fleet, serving a broad range of oil and gas clients in key global markets. The company serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas producers across regions such as the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia

Foolish Take

Lane Generational’s decision to fully exit its Valaris Limited stake last quarter marks another cautious move from the Massachusetts-based boutique manager, which also sold off Bruker and trimmed Coeur Mining amid broad portfolio recalibration.



The exit comes as Valaris shares have tumbled more than 30% since mid-2024, reflecting continued weakness across the offshore drilling industry. In its latest quarterly update, the company reported $596 million in operating revenues, down considerably from $643 million one year prior. As part of the earnings release, CEO Anton Dibowitz acknowledged "near-term commodity price uncertainty" but said demand for offshore drilling services is developing as expected.



For long-term investors, the sell-off highlights the cyclical sensitivity of offshore drillers. While Valaris’s modern fleet and disciplined balance sheet could position it well for the next upcycle, Lane Generational’s retreat suggests a shift toward more stable and defensive holdings as broader sentiment softens.

Glossary

13F filing: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers detailing their holdings of publicly traded securities.

AUM (assets under management): The total market value of investments that a fund or manager oversees on behalf of clients.

Liquidating a position: Selling all shares of a particular investment, resulting in no remaining ownership.

Reportable AUM: The portion of assets under management that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as the 13F.

Offshore contract drilling: Providing drilling services for oil and gas exploration in underwater locations using specialized rigs.

Drillship: A ship equipped for drilling oil and gas wells in deep water.

Semisubmersible: A type of floating drilling rig that is partially submerged and stable for offshore operations.

Jackup rig: A mobile offshore platform with legs that can be raised or lowered to rest on the sea floor for drilling.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DLocal and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $7 calls on DLocal and short January 2027 $10 calls on DLocal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

