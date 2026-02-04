Investment Manager Exits MercadoLibre Position Valued at $13.2 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold 5,638 shares of MercadoLibre, with an estimated transaction value of $13.18 million based on quarterly average pricing

The quarter-end value of the position declined by $13.18 million, reflecting both the sale and price movement

The fund now holds zero shares of MercadoLibre, for a post-trade position value of $0

The position previously accounted for 4.15% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter, highlighting the significance of the liquidation amid broader fund downsizing

On February 4, 2026, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reported a complete exit from its position in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), having sold 5,638 shares in a trade estimated at $13.18 million based on quarterly average pricing during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 4, 2026, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd fully liquidated its MercadoLibre position, reducing its stake by 5,638 shares. The estimated transaction value was $13.18 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. The move eliminated a position that was previously 4.15% of the fund’s assets under management, and the quarter-end value of the stake declined by $13.18 million.

What Else to Know

The fund sold out of MercadoLibre, leaving the position at zero and removing it from reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: FUTU: $20.20 million (8.0% of AUM)

NYSE: EMBJ: $20.02 million (7.9% of AUM)

NYSE: NU: $18.81 million (7.4% of AUM)

NYSE: LTM: $18.51 million (7.3% of AUM)

NYSE: BABA: $15.58 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of February 3, 2026, shares of MercadoLibre were priced at $2,099.90, up 10.0% over the past year but underperforming the S&P 500 by 5.4 percentage points.

The fund’s 13F reportable assets under management stood at $254.07 million across 53 positions at quarter end, reflecting a fund downsizing of 20% versus the previous quarter.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 3, 2026) $2,099.90 Market Capitalization $106.46 billion Revenue (TTM) $26.19 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.08 billion

Company Snapshot

Offers e-commerce marketplaces, digital payments (Mercado Pago), credit solutions, logistics, and advertising platforms across Latin America.

Generates revenue through transaction fees, fintech services, advertising, logistics, and value-added services for merchants and consumers.

Serves businesses, merchants, and individual consumers primarily in Latin American markets, targeting both online buyers and sellers.

MercadoLibre is a leading e-commerce and fintech provider in Latin America, operating a robust online marketplace and a comprehensive digital payments ecosystem. The company leverages its integrated platform to drive scale, enhance user engagement, and expand its share of digital commerce and financial services in the region. Its diversified service offerings and strong logistics network provide a competitive advantage in high-growth emerging markets.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

Aubrey Capital Management, a U.K. investment firm, liquidated its entire stake in MercadoLibre, valued at more than $13 million, during the fourth quarter (the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025). Here’s what investors need to know.

First off, MercadoLibre stock has been a solid performer for years. Since 2023, shares have advanced by 77%; that works out to an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. For context, the S&P 500 has delivered a total return of 75%, equating to a CAGR of 20.4%. Yet, despite this solid run, shares have hit a rough patch over the last six months and have slipped by 11%.

Investor concerns center on the company’s performance. Specifically, MercadoLibre is expanding its logistics network as it faces stiffer competition. As a result, its profitability has slipped in recent quarters, with operating margins falling from nearly 13% to under 10%.

At any rate, MercadoLibre continues to grow. Revenue has increased from $22.4 billion to $26.2 billion over the last 12 months. Therefore, growth-oriented investors may wish to take the stock’s recent decline as an opportunity to buy the dip on this rapidly expanding e-commerce company before its logistics investments begin to pay off.

Jake Lerch has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

