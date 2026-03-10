Investment Manager Closes Position in GEO Stock, Sells $17.6 Million Worth of Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 860,000 shares, estimated trade value of $17.62 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value decreased by $17.62 million, reflecting both trade and price effects

Transaction represented a 3.07% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade stake is zero shares, valued at $0

The position previously accounted for 3.9% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter

On February 17, 2026, Apis Capital Advisors, LLC, fully exited its position in GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), selling 860,000 shares in the fourth quarter for an estimated $17.62 million based on average quarterly pricing, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Apis Capital Advisors, LLC, sold all 860,000 shares of GEO Group in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $17.62 million, calculated using the average closing price during the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in the company was reduced to zero, with the net position change reflecting a $17.62 million decrease in reported value.

What Else to Know

This sell out reduced the fund’s exposure to GEO Group from 3.9% of AUM in the previous quarter to zero; the stake now represents n/a of AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:CELC: $60.04 million (10.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:ARMN: $39.31 million (6.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GTX: $38.87 million (6.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TLN: $32.69 million (5.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SSRM: $32.49 million (5.7% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $14.58, down 46.8% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 58.4 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $14.58 Market Capitalization $2.03 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.63 billion Net Income (TTM) $254.37 million

Company Snapshot

Provides secure facility management, electronic monitoring, reentry services, and international supervision solutions, with revenue primarily from government contracts for correctional and detention services.

Operates an asset-heavy model focused on the ownership, leasing, and management of secure and community-based facilities, generating income through long-term service agreements and facility development projects.

Serves federal, state, and local government agencies in the United States, Australia, and South Africa, targeting the corrections, law enforcement, and immigration sectors.

GEO Group is a leading provider of secure facility management and community reentry services, with a global footprint and a diversified portfolio of correctional and supervision solutions. The company leverages its scale and expertise to deliver mission-critical services for government clients, emphasizing operational efficiency and compliance. Its integrated approach and broad service offering position it as a key partner for public sector agencies seeking cost-effective and comprehensive corrections management.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Apis Capital, a New York-based investment firm, recently disclosed a sale of GEO group during the fourth quarter (the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025) valued at approximately $17.6 million. Here are some key takeaways for average investors.

First, let’s recap GEO group’s stock performance. Shares have declined by more than 40% over the last 12 months. Concerns have emerged about the company’s free cash flow, which has declined from a three-year high of $212 million to -$125 million presently.

In addition, the company’s balance sheet has over $1.6 billion in debt. This combination of significant debt levels and negative free cash flow is often troubling for investors.

What’s more, operating margin has also declined. Three years ago, the figure stood at 16.2%, but this has declined to 11.4% in recent months.

In summary, Apis has sold its entire position in GEO group stock amid operational challenges for the company.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Garrett Motion. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

