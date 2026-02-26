Investment Manager Builds Stake in CCC Stock With $15.0 Million Buy, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Pennant Investors, LP increased its CCC stake by 1,850,000 shares; estimated trade value is $15.05 million, based on average prices from the quarter.

Quarter-end position value in CCC rose by $13.75 million, a change reflecting both share purchases and market price shifts.

The transaction represented a 3.6% change in Pennant’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

After the trade, Pennant held 2,671,502 CCC shares valued at $21.24 million.

The position now comprises 5.08% of Pennant’s reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Pennant Investors, LP disclosed a new purchase of 1,850,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:CCC), with an estimated transaction value of $15.05 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What Happened

Pennant Investors, LP reported buying 1,850,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, as shown in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026. The estimated transaction value was $15.05 million, calculated using the mean closing price for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The value of the fund’s CCC position grew by $13.75 million over the period, reflecting both the share increase and price movements.

What Else to Know

This was a buy, bringing the CCC stake to 5.08% of Pennant’s 13F AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: SATS: $79.6 million (19.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: $40.8 million (9.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: SOLS: $34.0 million (8.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: PRM: $32.8 million (8.0% of AUM)

NYSE: GOOG: $28.8 million (7.0% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, CCC shares were priced at $5.04, marking a one-year decline of 53.2% and underperforming the S&P 500 by 65.0 percentage points over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $5.04 Market capitalization $3.27 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.03 billion Net income (TTM) ($0.172 million)

Company Snapshot

Provides a SaaS platform offering cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, and analytics solutions for the property and casualty insurance sector, including workflow, estimating, total loss, and payment solutions.

Operates a subscription-based business model, generating recurring revenue by digitizing mission-critical workflows and facilitating commerce across the insurance value chain.

Serves insurance carriers, collision repairers, automotive manufacturers, parts suppliers, financial institutions, and other participants in the insurance ecosystem.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings is a technology company specializing in software infrastructure for the insurance economy, with a focus on digital transformation and workflow automation. The company leverages AI and cloud-based platforms to streamline operations for a broad range of insurance and automotive industry clients.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Pennant Investors, a New Jersey-based investment manager, recently bought 1.85 million shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, a SaaS stock, valued at approximately $15 million. Here’s what investors need to know.

CCC recently reported fourth-quarter earnings (for the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025). All in all, it was a very positive quarter for the company, with annual revenue crossing $1 billion for the first time ever, and reported earnings topping analyst estimates. Furthermore, management issued optimistic 2026 revenue guidance with a double-digit growth.

Much of this optimism is due to the company’s ability to harness artificial intelligence (AI). CCC is leaning on its AI solutions segment, as well as Emerging Solutions segment, which helps insurers with digital claims processing.

That said, some concerns remain. The company’s balance sheet may be one. CCC has over $1.25 billion in net debt. This debt load is costly, particularly if interest rates were to rise or credit conditions were to tighten. Moreover, the company’s debt could constrain its ability to fund research or expand through a merger or acquisition.

In sum, Pennant’s purchase of CCC shares is a vote of confidence for the company. What’s more, CCC’s recent earnings report provides further confidence for investors. Yet, concerns remain, including the company’s balance sheet.

Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.