Investment Manager Builds Large Triple Flag Precious Metals Position, According to Recent SEC Filing

Acquired 323,309 shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals, with an estimated transaction value of $10.73 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value increased by $10.73 million due to the new purchase

Position change represented an 8.95% increase relative to the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 323,309 shares valued at $10.73 million as of December 31, 2025

The new holding enters a portfolio of 26 equity positions, accounting for 8.95% of the fund’s reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

On February 13, 2026, Global Strategic Management Inc disclosed a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM), acquiring 323,309 shares for an estimated $10.73 million based on quarterly average pricing.

According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Global Strategic Management Inc established a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by purchasing 323,309 shares in the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $10.73 million, based on the quarterly average price. Quarter-end position value increased by $10.73 million due to the new purchase.

This was a new position, representing 8.95% of Global Strategic Management Inc’s 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: FNV: $16.29 million (13.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: MTA: $16.18 million (13.5% of AUM)

NYSE: AEM: $11.89 million (9.9% of AUM)

NYSE: TFPM: $10.73 million (9.0% of AUM)

NYSE: FSM: $9.24 million (7.7% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares were priced at $34.60, up 102.0% over the past year, with alpha versus the S&P 500 of 89.08 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $7.38 billion Revenue (TTM) $388.70 million Net income (TTM) $240.00 million Dividend yield 0.63%

Company Snapshot

Provides gold- and silver-focused streaming and royalty agreements across a diversified portfolio of 78 assets, including 9 streams and 69 royalties.

Operates a royalty and streaming business model, generating revenue by acquiring rights to a percentage of future precious metals production from mining operators in exchange for upfront payments.

Serves mining companies in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States, targeting operators seeking alternative financing solutions.

Triple Flag Precious Metals is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company leverages a scalable, asset-light model to provide diversified exposure to gold and silver production without the operational risks of traditional mining. Its broad portfolio of 78 assets, including 9 streams and 69 royalties, provides significant exposure to the global precious metals sector.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Global Strategic recently acquired 323,000 shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) during the fourth quarter (for the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025), valued at $10.7 million. Here’s what it means for average investors.

TFPM stock has enjoyed a fantastic run over the last year, with shares advancing by 139%. Moreover, the stock’s year-to-date performance is also impressive. TFPM stock is up 24% since January 1, 2026. TFPM is a royalty company that is highly correlated to the price of precious metals, such as gold and silver.

While there is a strong case to be made that most portfolios should have exposure to precious metals, retail investors should be cautious about gaining too much exposure to this asset class.

In summary, Global Strategic’s fourth-quarter acquisition of about $10.7 million worth of TFPM was well timed, with the stock up 24% year-to-date. Nonetheless, average investors should remain cautious on the precious metals sector, given the rapid rise in gold in silver prices over the last few months.

