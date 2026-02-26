Investment Manager Bets Big on Valmont Industries Stock With $13.3 Million Buy, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Added 33,000 shares of Valmont Industries; estimated transaction value of $13.28 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value rose by $13.28 million, reflecting both share purchase and price movement

The new position equals 7.03% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

New stake totals 33,000 shares, valued at $13.28 million as of December 31, 2025

The new position represents 7.03% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

Pennant Select, LLC initiated a new position in Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) during the fourth quarter, acquiring 33,000 shares in a trade estimated at $13.28 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Pennant Select, LLC initiated a new position in Valmont Industries by purchasing 33,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $13.28 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the new stake also totaled $13.28 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movement during the period.

What Else to Know

This was a new position for Pennant Select, LLC, representing 7.0% of its $188,975,808 in 13F reportable assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: SATS: $59.79 million (31.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: $25.44 million (13.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: PRM: $15.69 million (8.3% of AUM)

NYSE: AMZN: $14.38 million (7.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: VMI: $13.28 million (7.0% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Valmont Industries were priced at $443.96, up 18.7% over the last year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 27.6 percentage points.

Valmont Industries reported trailing twelve months revenue of $4.10 billion and net income of $353.69 million through December 27, 2025.

Dividend yield stood at 0.59% as of February 18, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-17) $443.96 Market capitalization $9.02 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.10 billion Net income (TTM) $353.69 million

Company Snapshot

Produces engineered metal and composite structures, irrigation equipment, coatings, and water management solutions for infrastructure and agriculture markets.

Generates revenue through the manufacture and sale of fabricated products and technology solutions, with operations divided between Infrastructure and Agriculture segments.

Serves municipalities, utilities, telecommunications firms, contractors, manufacturers, and large-scale agricultural producers globally.

Valmont Industries is a diversified industrial company with a global footprint and a focus on critical infrastructure and agricultural productivity. Its strategy leverages engineering expertise and manufacturing scale to address the needs of both developed and emerging markets. The company's competitive edge lies in its broad product portfolio, technology integration, and established relationships across multiple end markets.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Pennant Select, a New Jersey-based investment manager, recently acquired 33,000 shares of Valmont Industries, an industrial stock, valued at more than $13 million. Here’s what investors need to know.

Upfront, let’s recap Valmont stock’s recent performance. Over the last 12 months, shares are up about 33%, which easily bests the S&P 500, which recorded a 17% gain during the same stretch. What’s more, Valmont stock is off to a great start in 2026. Year-to-date, shares have advanced by 16%. Accordingly, it’s safe to say that Pennant’s purchase of Valmont stock was well-timed.

As for the company itself, Valmont’s strong momentum appears poised to continue. For example, management expects ongoing strength in the utility market to drive further growth this year as massive electrical grid and utility investments roll out across North America. Indeed, management has provided a upbeat outlook for 2026, with earnings expected to grow around 15% year-over-year. By way of emphasizing this optimism, Valmont announced that it is increasing its dividend by 13% to $0.77 per share.

Yet, like all companies, Valmont has risks, too. The most significant may be the agricultural sector, which remains under pressure worldwide. While Valmont has diversified its revenue streams, ongoing weakness in the sector could hamper Valmont’s overall growth.

In summary, Pennant Select appears to have made a timely purchase of Valmont stock. The stock remains a savvy ‘utility upgrade’ play — benefiting as utility companies throughout North America improve their infrastructure.

Jake Lerch has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Amazon, Microsoft, and Valmont Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

