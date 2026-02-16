Investment Manager Bets Big on TFSL, Adds 470,000 Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Gator Capital Management, LLC bought 470,125 shares of TFSL, an estimated $6.29 million trade based on quarterly average price.

The quarter-end position value increased by $6.29 million, reflecting the full valuation shift including price movement.

This transaction represented a 1.28% change in the fund’s 13F assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, the fund held 470,125 shares valued at $6.29 million.

The TFSL stake represents 1.28% of total reportable AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On February 13, 2026, Gator Capital Management, LLC disclosed a new position in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL), acquiring 470,125 shares—an estimated $6.29 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 13, 2026, Gator Capital Management, LLC initiated a new position in TFS Financial Corporation during the fourth quarter. The fund acquired 470,125 shares, with the estimated transaction value at $6.29 million based on the average share price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position matched the transaction value, indicating price stability over the period.

What Else to Know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 1.28% of its reportable 13F assets under management after the trade.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: HOOD: $47.45 million (9.8% of AUM)

NYSE: HOUS: $32.73 million (6.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: FCNCA: $19.72 million (4.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: UMBF: $15.66 million (3.2% of AUM)

NYSE: AX: $15.19 million (3.1% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of TFSL were priced at $14.83. The stock’s one-year total return was 20.0%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 7.1 percentage points over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $804.88 million Net income (TTM) $89.34 million Dividend yield 7.62% Price (as of market close 2/12/26) $14.83

Company Snapshot

Offers retail consumer banking services, including savings, checking, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and escrow services.

Serves retail consumers and homeowners in Ohio and Florida through a network of 37 branches and 7 loan production offices.

Operates as a regional bank with a focus on community banking and a stable dividend yield.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a regional bank focused on retail consumer financial services, with a strong presence in Ohio and Florida. The company leverages its extensive branch network and diversified product suite to attract and retain depositors while originating residential mortgage and home equity loans. Its consistent profitability and above-average dividend yield reflect a stable business model and disciplined approach to community banking.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

Gator Capital’s $6.3 million purchase of TFSL shares could signal a strong buy signal for income-seeking investors. By initiating this new position, which accounts for 1.3% of Gator’s total AUM, the Tampa-based firm is betting on the TFSL’s impressive cash flow.

For retail investors, this move highlights TFSL as a compelling income play, given its stout dividend yield of 7.6% — significantly higher than the average utility or blue-chip stock. In addition TFSL exhibits low beta, which appeals to many income-oriented investors. It sports a beta of 0.31, meaning its stock moves less than the broader market, making it an attractive defensive play for investors seeking to preserve capital.

Granted, TFSL stock also has vulnerabilities. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at nearly 47x, which is quite high for a bank stock. What’s more, growth expectations remain muted. According to estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance, analysts expect TFSL’s revenue to grow only 3% in 2026. Lastly, TFSL remains sensitive to interest rates, meaning further rate cuts this year could put pressure on its margins.

In summary, with its massive 7.5% dividend yield, TFSL stock holds appeal among investors looking to generate income. However, given the tepid estimates for growth, investors should not expect rapid capital appreciation from TFSL stock.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool recommends TFS Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

