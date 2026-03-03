Investment Manager Bets Big on PTCT Stock, Adds 41,000 Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Added 41,303 shares of PTC Therapeutics; estimated trade size $3.00 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value increased by $15.72 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement

Trade represented a 0.42% change in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 903,916 shares valued at $68.66 million

PTC Therapeutics now represents 9.56% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

Palo Alto Investors LP reported a buy of 41,303 shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $3.00 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 41,303 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value for the additional shares was $3.00 million, based on average closing prices for the quarter. The fund’s stake in PTC Therapeutics was valued at $68.66 million at quarter-end, up $15.72 million from the prior period, a change reflecting both increased holdings and price appreciation.

What Else to Know

Palo Alto Investors LP reported a buy; PTC Therapeutics accounts for 9.56% of 13F reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:INSM: $85.19 million (11.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:FOLD: $74.13 million (10.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:PTCT: $68.66 million (9.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ACAD: $66.35 million (9.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:BMRN: $44.35 million (6.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of PTC Therapeutics were priced at $69.17, up 39.9% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 21.57 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $806.78 million Net Income (TTM) ($363.30 million) Market Capitalization $5.58 billion Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $69.17

Company Snapshot

Offers commercialized therapies such as Translarna and Emflaza for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Tegsedi and Waylivra for rare diseases, and Evrysdi for spinal muscular atrophy, with additional candidates in development.

Operates a biopharmaceutical model focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for rare disorders, generating revenue primarily from product sales and strategic collaborations.

Serves patients with rare diseases, targeting healthcare providers, hospitals, and specialty clinics across North America, Europe, Latin America, and select international markets.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in treatments for rare diseases, leveraging a robust pipeline of commercial products and investigational candidates. The company's strategic collaborations and focus on high-need therapeutic areas support its competitive position in the rare disease market. With a global reach and emphasis on innovation, PTC Therapeutics aims to address unmet medical needs and drive long-term growth through continued R&D investment.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Palo Alto Investors, a California-based investment firm, recently purchased 41,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics, a biotech company. Here’s what average investors should know.

In my view, the biotech sector can be a difficult environment for retail investors to navigate. Biotech stocks often rise and fall based on the progress, or lack thereof, of the company’s treatment pipeline. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval process plays an important role, as do clinical trials. Both of these activities introduce an element of volatility.

Therefore, many retail investors may be better served to own a diversified biotech exchange-traded fund (ETF). Doing so will insulate investors from the dramatic ups-and-downs that come from being highly exposed to a single biotech stock.

In summary, biotech stocks can be a tricky sector for many retail investors to navigate. For those wishing to invest in the industry, a sector-focused ETF could be a smart long-term play.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

