Investment Manager Bets Big on Elemental Stock, Initiates $4.7 Million Position, According to Recent SEC Filing

New position: 281,197 shares acquired; estimated transaction value of $4.74 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value increased by $4.74 million due to the new share purchases

Position represents 3.95% of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 281,197 shares valued at $4.74 million as of December 31, 2025

This stake places Elemental Royalty Corporation outside Global Strategic Management Inc’s top five holdings by value

On February 13, 2026, Global Strategic Management Inc disclosed a new position in Elemental Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:ELE), acquiring 281,197 shares in an estimated $4.74 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a February 13, 2026, SEC filing, Global Strategic Management Inc reported a new holding of 281,197 shares in Elemental Royalty Corporation. The estimated value of the trade was $4.74 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The net position change of $4.74 million reflects the total increase in position value due to the new share purchases.

What Else to Know

This is a new position for the fund, making up 3.95% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE: FNV: $16.29 million (13.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: MTA: $16.18 million (13.5% of AUM)

NYSE: AEM: $11.89 million (9.9% of AUM)

NYSE: TFPM: $10.73 million (9.0% of AUM)

NYSE: FSM: $9.24 million (7.7% of AUM)

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $19.88 Market capitalization $1.32 billion Revenue (TTM) $33.12 million Net income (TTM) $5.11 million

Company Snapshot

Acquires and manages royalty interests in precious and base-metal mining operations, with a primary focus on gold-related assets.

Operates a royalty business model, generating revenue by receiving a percentage of production or revenue from partner mining projects globally.

Serves mining companies and investors seeking diversified exposure to the mining sector through royalty streams.

Elemental Royalty Corporation is a Vancouver-based royalty company specializing in gold and other precious metals. The company leverages a scalable royalty model to generate cash flow from a diversified portfolio of mining assets worldwide. Its strategy centers on acquiring high-quality royalties in precious and base-metal mining operations globally.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Global Strategic recently acquired more than 281,000 shares of Elemental Royalty Corporation, a royalty company focusing on precious metals. Here’s what investors need to know about the transaction and Elemental.

To start, precious metals have been red-hot. Gold and silver have both turned in impressive returns over the past 12 months, so it should come as no surprise that Elemental stock has too. In fact, shares of Elemental are up an eye-popping 173% over the last 12 months. Year-to-date alone, the stock has surged 33%.

Consequently, Global Strategic’s entry into the stock looks well-timed. Elemental is a royalty company, meaning it collects royalties from gold and silver miners. This model means the company is not directly exposed to the cost of mining ore, making it more of a pure leverage play on the price of gold and silver.

However, just as the precious metals markets themselves can be volatile, so too can the stocks associated with them. What’s more, Elemental is a relatively small company with a market cap of only about $1.3 billion — and that’s after its impressive rally. As recently as the summer of 2025, the company’s market cap stood at less than $500 million.

In summary, Elemental stock has soared in tandem with precious metals. Yet, average investors should remain cautious. While gold and silver have generated impressive returns in recent years, any number of scenarios could trigger a correction or collapse of precious metal prices in the future.

