Investment manager ADM Capital to launch Asian debt fund for renewables

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Investment management firm ADM Capital said on Monday it will launch an Asian-focused debt fund dedicated to renewable energy after receiving $100 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The fund will provide medium term debt financing for renewable energy developers and projects, ADM Capital said.

The firm is targeting a final close of $500 million in 2021 and is in discussions with a range of investors seeking to scale up investment in Asia's renewable energy sector, it added.

