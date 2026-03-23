Investment Manager Adds New Position Valued at Nearly $100 Million, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated a new position: 2,735,400 shares added; estimated trade value $98.61 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value rose by $98.61 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement

Transaction represented approximately 2.6% of 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 2,735,400 shares valued at $98.61 million

Kinetik position comprises approximately 2.6% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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Kinetik Holdings(NYSE:KNTK)delivers midstream infrastructure and services to oil and gas producers in the Texas Delaware Basin.

Zimmer Partners, LP disclosed a new stake in Kinetik Holdings in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 2,735,400 shares in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is $98.61 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Zimmer Partners, LP reported acquiring 2,735,400 shares of Kinetik Holdings during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $98.61 million, based on the quarter's average share price. The quarter-end position value also increased by $98.61 million, reflecting both share purchases and any price movement during the reporting period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Zimmer Partners, LP, representing 2.6% of its $3.80 billion in 13F reportable AUM as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:ES: $258.82 million (6.8% of AUM)

NYSE:WELL: $207.28 million (5.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:XEL: $202.33 million (5.3% of AUM)

NYSE:NI: $161.62 million (4.3% of AUM)

NYSE:KGS: $159.76 million (4.2% of AUM)

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/20/26) $45.93 Market Capitalization $2.97 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.74 billion Dividend Yield 7.07%

Company Snapshot

Provides midstream services including gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water.

Operates midstream infrastructure in the Texas Delaware Basin, providing services to companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water.

Provides services to companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water in the Texas Delaware Basin.

Kinetik Holdings is a leading midstream energy company with a significant presence in the Texas Delaware Basin, serving as a critical infrastructure provider for the region's oil and gas producers. The company leverages its integrated asset base and long-term customer contracts to maintain stable cash flows and a competitive dividend yield. Its strategic focus on essential midstream services positions it as a key partner for upstream operators seeking reliable transportation and processing solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Zimmer Partners, a New York-based investment firm, recently disclosed a fourth-quarter (the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025) purchase of nearly $99 million worth of Kinetik Holdings, an energy stock. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

Kinetik is a midstream energy company. It provides the intermediary processes that help turn raw natural gas and crude oil into the fuels that end consumers use to power vehicles, factories, and homes.

Recent reports suggest Kinetik could be a takeover target. According to reports, Kinetik is considering a sale to Western Midstream. Shares of Kinetik are up 27% year to date.

The recent spike in energy prices may have many retail investors pondering energy stocks. One way to gain exposure to the sector is through a diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF). The State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF(NYSEMKT:XLE), for example, offers broad-based exposure and charges only 0.08% in fees.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.