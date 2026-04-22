Investment Manager Adds New Position in International ETF, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Acquired 446,594 shares; estimated transaction value $14.36 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value increased by $14.36 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement

Position change represented a 1.79% shift in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 446,594 shares valued at $14.36 million

This new holding constitutes 1.79% of the fund’s 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five positions

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On April 21, 2026, One Wealth Advisors, LLC disclosed a new position in iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 446,594 shares with an estimated transaction value of $14.36 million based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 21, 2026, One Wealth Advisors, LLC reported a new holding of 446,594 shares in iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF. The estimated transaction value was $14.36 million, based on the average share price during the first quarter. The quarter-end value of the position also totaled $14.36 million, reflecting the initial investment and any price movement during the period.

What else to know

This is a new position representing 1.79% of the fund’s $803.05 million 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: SPYM: $52.30 million (6.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $35.90 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVE: $27.57 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DYNF: $26.92 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: MUB: $26.60 million (3.3% of AUM)



ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.549 billion Expense Ratio 0.55% Dividend Yield 2.91% Price (as of market close April 21, 2026) $34.21

ETF snapshot

Provides an actively managed international country rotation exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to offer exposure to global equity markets through dynamic country allocation.

Generates revenue primarily from management fees and fund-related services by managing a diversified portfolio of international equities, with performance dependent on country selection and asset allocation strategies.

Targets institutional and retail investors seeking international diversification and tactical country rotation within their investment portfolios.

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is structured to deliver international equity exposure by actively rotating allocations among various countries based on market opportunities. The fund leverages BlackRock's research and investment process to dynamically adjust its portfolio, aiming to optimize returns for investors seeking global diversification. Its competitive advantage lies in its active management approach and the ability to respond to changing market conditions across international markets.

What this transaction means for investors

One Wealth Advisors, an investment manager based out of San Francisco, recently disclosed a new position valued at approximately $14.4 million in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (CORO). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, CORO is an actively-managed international ETF. In particular, its largest positions are in iShares country-specific ETFs, such as iShares MSCI Japan ETF(NYSEMKT:EWJ)and iShares MSCI Canada ETF(NYSEMKT:EWC).

The fund boasts a decent dividend yield of 2.91% and has an expense ratio of 0.55%.

Turning to performance, the fund has generated a three-year total return of 43.4%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9%.

In summary, investors seeking to diversify their portfolios by increasing their holdings of international stocks may want to consider this actively managed international ETF.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.