Investment Management Of Virginia Cuts Stake in Collplant Biotechnologies (CLGN)

Fintel reports that Investment Management Of Virginia has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.54MM shares of Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 0.64MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collplant Biotechnologies. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IL:CLGN is 0.3950%, a decrease of 22.3300%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.80% to 2,245K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

RAMSX - Roumell Opportunistic Value Fund Institutional Class holds 605,437 shares

Roumell Asset Management holds 605,437 shares

Villere St Denis J & Co holds 287,147 shares

Brown Advisory holds 73,849 shares

Benjamin F. Edwards holds 65,410 shares

