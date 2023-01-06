US Markets
ADAIX

Investment management firm AQR books best year in several strategies - source

January 06, 2023 — 11:21 am EST

Written by Nell Mackenzie for Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Investment Management firm AQR's Absolute Return Strategy in 2022 saw its best year since its inception since 1998, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The $100 billion firm AQR reeped top performances last year from several of its strategies, after taking advantage of strong trends across futures and markets moved by macro-economic factors, added the source, who did not want to be named discussing performance.

AQR's Absolute Return Strategy, a multi-strategy fund, returned 43.5% last year net of fees, the source said.

Its Equity Market Neutral Global Value strategy and Global Macro Strategy funds both posted record years at 44.7% and 42.0% net of fees. Its Alternative Trend Strategy also had its best year ever, with a 48.9% net of fees, the source added.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Nell.Mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADAIX
AQGIX
AQMIX
AQRIX
QRPIX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.