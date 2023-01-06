Investment management firm AQR books best year in several strategies - source

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Investment Management firm AQR's Absolute Return Strategy in 2022 saw its best year since its inception since 1998, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The $100 billion firm AQR reeped top performances last year from several of its strategies, after taking advantage of strong trends across futures and markets moved by macro-economic factors, added the source, who did not want to be named discussing performance.

AQR's Absolute Return Strategy, a multi-strategy fund, returned 43.5% last year net of fees, the source said.

Its Equity Market Neutral Global Value strategy and Global Macro Strategy funds both posted record years at 44.7% and 42.0% net of fees. Its Alternative Trend Strategy also had its best year ever, with a 48.9% net of fees, the source added.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

