Investment in Algeria's energy sector up in 2023, fuel export revenues down, minister says

CAIRO, March 11 (Reuters) - Investment in Algeria's energy sector exceeded $9 billion in 2023 compared with $8 billion in 2022, Algeria's energy minister Mohamed Arkab said on Monday.

Fuel export revenues decreased 16% to around $50 billion in 2023 due to decline in the average price of oil, he added.

(Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly, Writing by Adam Makary, Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Adam.Makary@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.