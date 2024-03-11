News & Insights

Investment in Algeria's energy sector up in 2023, fuel export revenues down, minister says

Credit: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA

March 11, 2024 — 11:16 am EDT

Written by Muhammad Al Gebaly for Reuters ->

CAIRO, March 11 (Reuters) - Investment in Algeria's energy sector exceeded $9 billion in 2023 compared with $8 billion in 2022, Algeria's energy minister Mohamed Arkab said on Monday.

Fuel export revenues decreased 16% to around $50 billion in 2023 due to decline in the average price of oil, he added.

