Investment Holding Company Belgravia Hartford Capital Makes First Bitcoin Purchase as Part of Treasury Strategy

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE:BLGV) announced that it has made its first Bitcoin acquisition as part of the company’s Bitcoin treasury strategy as well as other corporate developments.

JUST IN: Publicly traded investment holding company Belgravia Hartford announces its first Bitcoin purchase for its reserves pic.twitter.com/TUfPCvGuBk — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 9, 2025

The company confirmed the purchase of 4.86 BTC for USD $500,000 at an average price of $102,848 per BTC. The move follows a previously announced $5 million credit facility with Round13 Digital Asset Fund L.P., from which Belgravia has drawn its first full tranche.

“We are very pleased to have entered the market at this time,” stated CEO of Belgravia Mehdi Azodi. “Belgravia and Round 13 DAF will continue to monitor the Facility and our holdings of BTC as we move into the anticipated active Summer for Belgravia, cryptocurrencies and BTC in particular.”

Belgravia also reported a CAD $44.1 million non-capital tax loss after filing its 2023 return. This loss can be carried forward for up to 20 years. The company is now working with advisors to explore ways to monetize the tax asset to support its Bitcoin treasury strategy and overall balance sheet.

“Belgravia’s accounting, legal and business advisors are exploring a number of options and opportunities in order to monetize this CAD $44 million Non-Capital Loss for the benefit of shareholders and further strengthen our balance sheet to match our stated BTC treasury strategy,” Azodi stated.

The adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset has dramatically increased over the course of the last year, expanding globally. To date, there are 226 companies and other entities with Bitcoin in their balance sheets.

Last week, Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE American: KNW) also announced the adoption of a Bitcoin treasury strategy, starting with 1,000 Bitcoin as part of a deal with Goldeneye 1995 LLC and Ripple Chief Risk Officer Greg Kidd, who is the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Know Labs. The Bitcoin will represent about 82% of Know Labs’ $128 million market cap at a BTC price of $105,000.

“I’m thrilled to deploy a Bitcoin treasury strategy with the support of a forward-looking organization like Know Labs at a time when market and regulatory conditions are particularly favorable,” said Mr. Kidd. “We believe this approach will generate sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.”

JUST IN: Know Labs, Inc. announces its adopting a Bitcoin Treasury Strategy and holds 1,000 Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/NSn2xFZYx0 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 6, 2025

This post Investment Holding Company Belgravia Hartford Capital Makes First Bitcoin Purchase as Part of Treasury Strategy first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

