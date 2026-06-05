This Investment Has a 100% Success Record of Surviving Recessions. Is It Worth Buying in 2026?

Key Points

The S&P 500 and the U.S. economy tend to move in the same direction over time.

A high concentration of tech stocks may make it more volatile than it has historically been.

Even so, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is one of the more surefire investments on the stock market.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

Recessions are a natural part of the economic cycle, but that doesn't make them any easier to deal with when they happen. And while it isn't time to ring the alarm on a recession, it's never a bad idea to be overprepared rather than underprepared.

Part of being overprepared in investing is owning stocks you know can survive through recessions. That doesn't mean they won't face hiccups and go through rough patches, but you know that when the dust settles, they'll be good in the long term. The first stock that comes to mind for me is actually an exchange-traded fund (ETF): The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).

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Down, but never out

They aren't directly tied, but investing in an S&P 500 ETF like VOO is akin to investing in the broader U.S. economy. And that's been one of the best investments the average person could have made over time, given how resilient both have proven to be.

The S&P 500, as we know it today, has been around since 1957 and has survived some of the worst recessions the country has seen. By staying the course and not abandoning investing during downturns, investors have been able to thrive despite them. Here is how the S&P 500 has performed since the end of the past five recessions:

Recession End Date Gains Since Recession End November 1982 5,390% March 1991 1,930% November 2001 567% June 2009 727% April 2020 161%

There have undoubtedly been ups and downs, but the overall trajectory for the S&P 500 has always been up. Past performance doesn't guarantee the future, and we can't predict how it will play out, but this is a trend I wholeheartedly expect to continue.

One key difference with the S&P 500 now, though, is how concentrated it has become in the tech sector (35% of VOO). This has been good for its growth over the past few years, but it could also make the index more volatile, as that's par for the course with tech stocks.

Is VOO worth buying?

I'm a firm believer that the average investor should always invest in the S&P 500. It's instant diversification, led by some of the world's top blue chip companies, and it's cheap (VOO has a 0.03% expense ratio).

My approach has always been to consistently invest in VOO (it's my largest holding) through dollar-cost averaging and to trust its long-term trajectory. Nothing is ever guaranteed in the stock market, but it's one of the more surefire long-term investments you'll find.

You don't have to take on company-specific issues during a recession; just invest in the S&P 500 and trust its resilience.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

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Stefon Walters has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.