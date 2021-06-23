Investment group PPF seeks to raise O2 Czech Republic stake

Jason Hovet. Reuters
Czech investment company PPF is seeking to raise its stake in telecoms group O2 Czech Republic to more than 90% from 83.6% and aims to delist the shares from the Prague bourse, it said on Wednesday.

O2 Czech Republic is the country's fourth-largest company with a market capitalisation of 80.9 billion crowns ($3.81 billion).

Since 2014 the telecoms group has been controlled by PPF - the investment group of Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, who died in a helicopter crash in March.

"PPF aims to acquire a more than 90% stake in O2 CR and subsequently initiate a squeeze-out procedure of minority shareholders in O2 CR through a mandatory tender offer for their shares," the group said.

PPF will offer to buy the shares via a reverse bookbuilding process at a maximum price of 264 crowns per share. Shareholders will retain a right to a 2020 dividend and share premium payout.

The shares closed at 269 crowns on Wednesday, down 0.7%.

PPF said its offer, aimed at qualified investors and international institutional investor, comes amid a continual decline in trading volumes for the stock, with the average daily volume reaching 9.3 million crowns this year.

($1 = 21.2520 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

