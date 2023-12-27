Investment Grade Floating Rate (FLTR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (Symbol: FLTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.14, changing hands as low as $25.13 per share. Investment Grade Floating Rate shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLTR's low point in its 52 week range is $24.32 per share, with $25.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.13.

