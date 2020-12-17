Investment-grade bond supply set to decline after record 2020

Refiles for broader audience

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK , December 16 (IFR) - There is broad consensus that the US high-grade primary can expect less supply next year, but the degree to which volumes will fall is more than ever a guessing game.

It is not hard to predict high-grade primary supply will come down after the asset class posted its busiest year ever with US$1.79trn of deals priced, surpassing the previous record of US$1.33trn back in 2017, according to IFR data.

Yet, estimates for gross supply next year range from under US$1trn to US$1.5trn, according to multiple credit outlook reports from banks and investment firms.

"The bottom line is that IG corporate supply is very difficult to forecast," said Nicholas Elfner, co-head of research at Breckinridge Capital Advisors.

The biggest wild card, he said, is the same as it is in many years – debt-funded M&A supply.

Debt-funded M&A was down in 2020 with 27 deals for an aggregate size of US$255bn compared with 45 deals in 2019 for an aggregate size of US$622bn, according to a Bank of America report.

Furthermore, the surge of M&A deals announced in the fourth quarter were largely funded with equity, the report states. The share of Triple B deals that were 100% stock-financed rose to 67% of the total in 2020 from 45% in 2019.

While Bank of America says that trend will continue in 2021, some investors fear that a rebounding economy could push companies to look externally for growth and stretch the balance sheet.

"M&A is a risk, but it’s something we have to look at across different [ratings and sectors]," said Jim Caron, managing director of Morgan Stanley's global fixed income team.

"Single A rated companies have a lot of cash on the books and some of them may be more likely to do M&A as opposed to some of the Triple Bs that are really defending their IG rating as much as possible."

To be sure, this year Triple B companies funded M&A deals with 100% equity twice as much on average as those rated single-A or better, according to BofA data.

Net supply is also expected to decline materially as maturities roll off and companies continue to redeem debt through tenders, calls and exchanges.

Barclays research estimates US$500bn in net supply next year, down 50% year over year.

And net supply could be even lower than that as some strategists are calling for another aggressive year of tender activity, matching this year's US$200bn pace, said Jason Shoup, head of global credit strategy at Legal & General Investment Management America.

"That’s very low net supply and that’s why investors are so positive on how far this market can run because they just don’t see any pressure coming from issuers in wanting to raise a lot of capital," he said.

"It’s also worth pointing out that strategists, markets and investors all habitually under estimate supply, it’s very common to undershoot the actual number. Always bet on bankers finding a way to do a deal."

(Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by Paul Kilby)

((william.hoffman@refinitiv.com; 646.908.9370))