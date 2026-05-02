This Investment Gives You Access to All the Hottest Market Trends: Generative AI, SpaceX, Quantum Computing, Robotaxis, and More

Key Points

A single company has emerged as a leader across various technological advances over the last decade.

Its stock still trades at an attractive value despite strong performance and a great long-term outlook.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

There are a handful of major technological revolutions taking place right now that have the potential to attract trillions of dollars in capital.

The rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has led to a surge in spending to take advantage of the potential productivity improvements promised by the technology.

Quantum computing could dramatically speed up advances in AI along with solving unique problems across various applications such as healthcare, logistics, and cybersecurity.

SpaceX, which is set for its initial public offering (IPO) this summer, is leading the frontier in reusable rockets, providing a unique advantage in its satellite internet business.

Robotaxis could disrupt automaking, real estate, and delivery businesses.

Investors looking for long-term capital appreciation would be smart to have at least some exposure to most of these trends. Fortunately, a single stock could provide access to all of them and more frontier technology opportunities: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A generative AI leader

Alphabet has established itself as a full-stack leader in generative AI.

On the software level, its Gemini models are some of the best in the industry. Gemini 3 bested the frontier models from OpenAI and Anthropic at the time of its release, and continued iterations have kept it at or near the front of the pack. That helped lead to a major licensing deal with Apple for the iPhone maker's upcoming Siri revamp on top of growing use among developers.

Google Cloud's infrastructure has seen tremendous demand from developers and enterprises looking to use its AI services. That's bolstered by its custom tensor processing units (TPUs), which deliver better price performance than general-purpose graphics processing units (GPUs) on certain AI training and inference tasks. Google Cloud revenue climbed 36% in 2025, accelerating significantly in the fourth quarter.

Lastly, it uses those resources to improve its own products and develop new ones. Search is improved by a better understanding of users' intent, which also enhances ad targeting. AI Overviews, natural-language answers to search queries, have increased engagement and the types of questions users ask Google. Search revenue accelerated in every quarter throughout 2025.

A leading quantum computing researcher

Alphabet's quantum computing research continues to lead the industry forward. In October, it demonstrated a verifiable advantage, running an algorithm 13,000 times faster than possible on a classical supercomputer. The development moves quantum computing closer to the ability to deliver breakthroughs in areas such as drug discovery or materials science.

Importantly, Alphabet has a major advantage in the technology. It already operates Google Cloud. It doesn't have to sell its quantum computers to anyone; it can rent them out through Google Cloud and produce very strong returns on capital. That said, Google is still very early in its road map to a large error-corrected quantum computer.

An early investor in companies like SpaceX

Alphabet has been investing in early-stage growth companies since at least 2013, when it established CapitalG, which operates independently from Alphabet. It invests for growth, not for strategic partnerships. It currently manages $7 billion of both private and public companies.

Alphabet also holds investments outside of CapitalG, and one of the best is SpaceX. It invested $900 million in the stock in early 2015 when the company was valued at just $12 billion. Today, that stake could be worth as much as $100 billion when SpaceX makes its IPO. Alphabet also owns a stake in Anthropic, which could be worth $50 billion at its most recent valuation.

Robotaxis

Alphabet has been developing robotaxis since the late 2000s, and its Waymo subsidiary is now the leading provider of robotaxi services in the U.S. The service is rapidly expanding to new cities, most recently offering rides to the general public in Miami and Orlando. It now serves 11 cities with 21 more in the testing and trial phase.

Earlier this year, Waymo raised $16 billion at a $126 billion valuation. Alphabet has allowed outside investors, but it still owns the vast majority of the company.

Importantly, that valuation is substantially higher than its last fundraising round in late 2024, which put its value at $45 billion. That's a sign that Waymo is starting to produce meaningful revenue growth and signs of profitability.

An incredible opportunity

An investment in some of the fastest-growing trends usually requires investors to pay a very high premium. However, Alphabet shares currently trade for about 29.5 times forward earnings expectations. If you subtract the value of its major investments that aren't contributing to earnings, the multiple drops even lower.

Considering that the company's core Search and Cloud businesses are showing improved profitability and accelerating revenue growth, that's an excellent price to pay for exposure to the biggest trends in the market today.

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Adam Levy has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.