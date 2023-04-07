Investment funds buy $24.383 bln 2-year note in March - U.S. Treasury

April 07, 2023 — 03:01 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 7 (Reuters) – Large investment managers bought $24.383 billion at a 2-year note auction held in March, compared with the $25.113 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Friday showed. Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $6.112 billion of the latest 2-year supply, compared with $9.320 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data. The Treasury also sold some of $42 billion of 2-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers. At other auctions held the same week as the 2-year auction, large investment managers bought $30.253 billion of 5-year notes, compared with the $30.799 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $24.006 billion in 7-year debt versus $25.349 billion the prior month. Overseas investors bought $6.015 billion of the latest 5-year supply, compared with $6.539 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $4.660 billion of 7-year debt versus $3.783 billion the prior month. The Treasury offered $43 billion in 5-year notes and $35 billion in 7-year debt. At the Treasury’s monthly floating-rate note (FRN) auction, large money managers bought $8.884 billion of the $22 billion issued. Foreign investors purchased $5.971 billion of the latest 2-year FRN supply. As for the month’s supply of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), the Treasury offered $15 billion in 10-Year TIPS Note of which investment funds bought $9.652 billion and foreign investors purchased $3.459 billion. ((New York Treasury Desk +1-646-223-6300))

