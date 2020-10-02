US Markets
Investment fund TPG to invest $250 mln in Reliance's retail arm

Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PRASHANT WAYDANDE

Private equity giant TPG Capital Management LP will invest 18.38 billion rupees ($250.78 million) in Reliance Industries' retail arm, the Indian conglomerate said on Saturday.

TPG's investment will translate into a 0.41% equity stake in Reliance Retail on a fully diluted basis, the company added.

($1 = 73.2900 Indian rupees)

