Investment fund TPG to invest $250 mln in Reliance's retail arm

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Private equity giant TPG Capital Management LP will invest 18.38 billion rupees ($250.78 million) in Reliance Industries' RELI.NS retail arm, the Indian conglomerate said on Saturday.

TPG's investment will translate into a 0.41% equity stake in Reliance Retail on a fully diluted basis, the company added.

($1 = 73.2900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

