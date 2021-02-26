Investment fund Artisan demands that food group Danone finds new CEO

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. investment company Artisan Partners APAM.N, which has built a 3% stake in French food group Danone DANO.PA, on Friday demanded that Danone find a new chief executive, as the company's management faces mounting pressure from disgruntled investors.

"The roles of CEO and Chairman should be split to reflect modern-day corporate governance. Governance standards also require that prior leadership leave the board. And logic demands more consumer goods experience on the board of directors," wrote Artisan.

"Finally, a new, non-financial CEO with consumer goods experience and a track record of success should be installed as soon as possible to restore Danone to the elevated status it deserves within the French business establishment," it added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

