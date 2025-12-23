Investment Fund Adds $8.6 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Even as Shares Lag the S&P 500 by 27 Points

Key Points

New York City-based Brigade Capital Management acquired 347,600 shares of NCLH in the third quarter.

The position was worth an estimated $8.56 million as of September 30.

The new holding ranks as the fund’s fourth-largest position as of quarter-end.

New York City-based Brigade Capital Management disclosed a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), adding 347,600 shares valued at approximately $8.56 million in its November 14 SEC filing.

What Happened

According to its November 14 SEC filing, Brigade Capital Management initiated a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), acquiring 347,600 shares. The stake is valued at $8.56 million as of September 30, representing a 1.05% allocation of the fund’s $815.2 million in reportable U.S. equity assets and marking its fourth-largest equity holding.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:NBR: $30.60 million (28.4% of AUM)

NYSE:LUMN: $17.75 million (16.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:LNTH: $16.23 million (15.0% of AUM)

NYSE:NCLH: $8.56 million (7.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:EXE: $8.34 million (7.7% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, NCLH shares were priced at $23.11, down 12% over the past year and significantly underperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 15% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $9.69 billion Net Income (TTM) $663.53 million Price (as of Tuesday) $23.11 One-Year Price Change (12%)

Company Snapshot

Norwegian Cruise Line operates cruise lines under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, offering itineraries ranging from short voyages to 180-day global journeys.

The company generates revenue across its fleet of 20 ships with tens of thousands of berths.

It distributes its offerings via travel advisors, onboard cruise sales channels, and specialized channels such as meetings, incentives, and charters.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a leading global cruise operator, leveraging a multi-brand strategy to serve diverse customer segments and travel preferences. The company emphasizes destination variety and premium onboard experiences as key differentiators in the competitive cruise industry.

Foolish Take

Norwegian Cruise Line is coming off a record third quarter, delivering $2.9 billion in revenue (up 5%) and $1.02 billion in adjusted EBITDA (up 9%), both ahead of guidance, while raising full-year adjusted EPS expectations to $2.10. That kind of earnings power helps explain why the stock can lag the S&P 500 over the past year and still attract fresh capital.



The balance sheet remains the key tension. Net leverage ended the quarter at 5.4 times adjusted EBITDA, elevated but moving in the right direction after a series of refinancing transactions that eliminated all secured debt and reduced fully diluted share count by roughly 7.5%. For a fund whose largest holdings skew toward higher-risk, turnaround-style equities rather than index exposure, a cruise operator with improving margins, strong forward bookings, and real cash flow momentum fits the profile.



Norwegian’s multi-brand strategy is also starting to show leverage, with occupancy above 106% and continued strength in luxury demand through Oceania and Regent. This is seemingly less about a perfect macro backdrop and more about whether earnings durability and balance-sheet repair can continue. If they do, today’s volatility may matter far less than it looks.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lantheus. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

