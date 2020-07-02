Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition, a blank check company formed by investment firm Capstar Partners, raised $240 million by offering 24 million units at $10. The company offered 4 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At pricing, the company commands a market cap of $290 million.



The company is led by CEO, CFO, and Chairman Steven Hicks. Hicks is the founder and Chairman of Capstar Partners, a private investment firm that participates in small and middle market buyouts, real estate development, and public and other private investments. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition intends to target a business in the consumer, healthcare, and TMT industries with an enterprise value ranging from $600 million to $1.5 billion.



Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CPSR.U. Citi, UBS Investment Bank, and BTIG acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Investment firm's SPAC Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition prices upsized $240 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.