Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition, a blank check company formed by investment firm Capstar Partners, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Austin, TX-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At $10, Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO, CFO, and Chairman Steven Hicks. Hicks is the founder and Chairman of Capstar Partners, a private investment firm that participates in small and middle market buyouts, real estate development, and public and other private investments. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition intends to target a business in the consumer, healthcare, and TMT industries.



Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CPSR.U. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition filed confidentially on March 6, 2020. Citi, UBS Investment Bank, and BTIG are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Investment firm's SPAC Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

