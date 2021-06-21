SOL

Investment firm WHSP to buy peer Milton Corp in $3.05 bln deal

Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australian investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co Ltd (WHSP) said on Tuesday it would buy peer Milton Corp to create a combined company with nearly A$11 billion ($8.29 billion) in market capitalisation.

WHSP's offer of A$6 per share values Milton at A$4.05 billion ($3.05 billion), and is at a 20% premium to the stock's last closing price.

Under the deal, Milton shareholders will get three fully franked dividends totalling 52 cents per share, WHSP said.

"The Independent Board Committee has considered the offer and determined that this merger creates compelling value for our shareholders," said Graeme Crampton, chair of Milton's Independent Board Committee.

The deal comes just months after WHSP scrapped its buyout bid for old-age home services provider Regis Healthcare REG.AX.

($1 = 1.3263 Australian dollars)

