Investment Firm Verity & Verity Loads Up With 908,000 Pfizer (PFE) Shares Worth $22.4 Million

Key Points

Verity acquired 907,855 shares in an estimated $22.4 million trade, based on the average price for Q3 2025.

The transaction represented a 1.79% increase relative to Verity & Verity's reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, the fund held 1,284,258 shares valued at $32.72 million as of September 30, 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Verity & Verity, LLC disclosed in its Oct. 21, 2025, SEC filing a purchase of 907,855 shares of Pfizer Inc. valued at an estimated $22.41 million for the quarter ended Sep. 30, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 21, 2025, Verity & Verity increased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 907,855 shares. The estimated value of the purchase was $22.41 million, based on the average share price for the quarter. The fund held a total of 1,284,258 shares at quarter-end.

What else to know

This purchase brought the Pfizer position to 2.62% of Verity & Verity's assets under management (AUM) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

Broadcom : $69.37 million (5.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $69.37 million (5.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 AbbVie : $40.14 million (3.2% of AUM).

: $40.14 million (3.2% of AUM). Microsoft : $39.3 million (3.14% of AUM).

: $39.3 million (3.14% of AUM). JPMorgan Chase : $39.1 million (3.13% of AUM).

: $39.1 million (3.13% of AUM). RTX: $35.8 million (2.9% of AUM).

As of Oct. 20, 2025, shares of Pfizer were priced at $24.69, reflecting a 14.7% decline over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 25 percentage points over the same period ending Oct. 20, 2025.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $63.9 billion Reported Net Income (TTM) $10.8 billion Dividend Yield 6.90% Price (as of market close 2025-10-20) $24.69

Company Snapshot

Pfizer evelops and markets branded medicines, vaccines, and biosimilars across therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, oncology, infectious diseases, and immunology.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of proprietary pharmaceuticals and vaccines, leveraging a global distribution network and strategic collaborations.

It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, and pharmacies worldwide, with a focus on healthcare providers and disease prevention centers.

Pfizer Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical leader with a diversified product portfolio and significant scale, supported by annual revenue of $63.9 billion (TTM). Its extensive distribution network and strong partnerships enable broad market reach and sustained growth opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Foolish take

Verity & Verity meaningfully boosted its stake in Pfizer in Q3. It was the investment management firm's biggest equity increase in the quarterly period. The $32.7 million position now accounts for 2.62% of AUM, placing it just outside the fund's top five holdings.

Verity sold off much of its Pfizer stake in the second quarter of this year. In Q3, the firm bought those shares back and more. It's hard to know why an institutional investor wavers in its position over just a several month period.

It's possible the managers lost conviction as risks related to pharmaceutical tariffs grew earlier this year. Some of those risks have abated after Pfizer reached an agreement with the U.S. government to lower drug costs.

But many investors are more focused on whether the drug giant will get a reasonable return on its Seagen acquisition. That $43 billion acquisition closed almost two years ago. The return on that investment is where long-term investors should focus when analyzing Pfizer's future prospects.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Quarter End: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used as a reference point for financial reporting.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

Proprietary Pharmaceuticals: Medicines developed and owned by a company, typically protected by patents.

Biosimilars: Biologic medical products highly similar to already approved brand-name drugs, with no significant clinical differences.

Therapeutic Areas: Categories of diseases or conditions that a company targets with its products or research.

Distribution Network: The system of organizations and processes a company uses to deliver products to customers.

Strategic Collaborations: Partnerships between companies to achieve shared business goals, often in research, development, or distribution.

Wholesalers: Companies that buy products in bulk from manufacturers and sell them to retailers or other businesses.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Fund Holdings: The individual securities or assets owned by an investment fund at a given time.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,028%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Howard Smith has positions in Broadcom and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and RTX and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.