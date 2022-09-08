Investment firm Thoma Bravo will not make offer for Darktrace

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published

Tech investment firm Thoma Bravo said on Thursday it would not make an offer for British cyber-security company Darktrace.

Darktrace had said last month it was in early stage talks with the U.S. private equity firm about a cash offer.

