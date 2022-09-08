Investment firm Thoma Bravo will not make offer for Darktrace

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Tech investment firm Thoma Bravo said on Thursday it would not make an offer for British cyber-security company Darktrace DARK.L.

Darktrace had said last month it was in early stage talks with the U.S. private equity firm about a cash offer.

