StepStone Group, a global private markets investment firm, raised $315 million by offering 17.5 million shares at $18, above the range of $15 to $17. At pricing, the company raised 13% more proceeds than anticipated.



StepStone Group plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol STEP. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Investment firm StepStone Group prices IPO above the range at $18 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.