StepStone Group, a global private markets investment firm, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



StepStone provides customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients, which include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and insurance companies.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2007 and booked $286 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol STEP. StepStone Group filed confidentially on December 18, 2019. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Investment firm StepStone Group files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



