Investment Firm Purchases Sonos Shares, As Company Prepares for New Product Line

Key Points

An investment firm recently purchased over $10 million worth of SONO shares between Feb. 12 and Feb. 17, 2026.

Sonos is currently undergoing structural changes and working on new concepts, including an underwater sanctuary.

10 stocks we like better than Sonos ›

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC, an investment firm and a 10% Owner of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO), disclosed the purchase of 647,210 shares in multiple open-market transactions between Feb. 12, 2026 and Feb. 17, 2026, valued at approximately $10.18 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 647,210 Transaction value $10.2 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 16,310,563

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($15.73).

Key questions

How was the purchase structured, and which entities were involved?

The acquisition was executed by Coliseum Capital Management and numerous affiliate entities.

The acquisition was executed by Coliseum Capital Management and numerous affiliate entities. How does the transaction price compare to recent market levels?

The weighted-average purchase price of around $15.73 per share closely tracked Sonos’s trading range during the period (opening at $15.39 and closing at $15.60 on Feb. 17, 2026).

Company overview

Metric Value Price $15.41 Market capitalization $1.86 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.44 billion 1-year price change 23.68%

* Price and 1-year performance calculated using Feb. 21, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Sonos, Inc. is a leading designer and manufacturer of premium multi-room audio products, offering wireless speakers, home theater systems, audio components, and accessories. It conducts direct-to-consumer e-commerce and has a network of approximately 10,000 third-party retail partners and custom installers worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

On Jan. 27, 2026, Sonos revealed one of its new flagship audio devices, the Sonos Amp Multi, a multi-channel streaming amplifier that’s expected to be released in the next few months. The device is essentially an audio hub that lets users connect up to 24 speakers in a space and play music independently in each room of a home, or play them all together simultaneously.

Users can use the Sonos app to navigate to which area of a home where they want to stream music. It’s more catered to people with large homes and office spaces, making it somewhat of a niche product. And with its standard Sonos Amp already costing $799, the Multi Amp is expected to be priced well over $1,000, making it a tougher sell for the everyday consumer. However, the company has dedicated a lot of resources to this product, as it’s the first hardware product since the Sonos Arc, a wireless soundbar, in late 2024.

The company took a break from releasing new hardware to focus on fixing its app after it faced overwhelming backlash when it made significant changes in 2024 that were met with strong disapproval by app users.

The sound experience company also has plans to build the world’s first underwater sound sanctuary in partnership with the California Marine Sanctuary Foundation, an environmental nonprofit. But there is no projected timeline for that release.

With SONO shares already down 12.24% in 2026, nearly wiping out last year’s gains, investors may want to monitor how well Sonos’ ambitious production plans actually unfold.

Should you buy stock in Sonos right now?

Before you buy stock in Sonos, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sonos wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sonos. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.