US Markets
BIG

Investment firm Mill Road urges Big Lots to sell itself

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published

Investment firm Mill Road Capital has urged Big Lots Inc's board to pursue a sale of the discount home furnishing chain, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

March 15 (Reuters) - Investment firm Mill Road Capital has urged Big Lots Inc's BIG.N board to pursue a sale of the discount home furnishing chain, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

Mill Road, which disclosed a 5.1% stake in the retailer, said a sale could maximize shareholder value at an assumed purchase price of $55 to $70 per share, which represents a premium of 72% to 119% to Big Lots stock's Monday's close.

Shares in Big Lots rose 16% to $37.04 in afternoon trading.

Same-store sales at the company rose by 13.2% for fiscal year ended Jan. 29, compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Big Lots said earlier this month that it was on track to open 50 net new stores in 2022 with a long-term goal of more than 500.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular