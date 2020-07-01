Investment Firm Launches ETF-Like Product for Compound Yield Farmers

New Zealand-based investment firm Techemy Capital has created the Compound investment portfolio, which is comprised of proxies of stablecoins dai and USDC.

The âmini-ETFâ allows holders to earn interest on decentralized lender Compound and gain exposure to âyield farming.â

The portfolio will âyield farmâ â borrow against itself to release free COMP tokens on usersâ behalf â sometime later this year.

Yield farming has turned into such a feeding frenzy that Compound changed the distribution model Tuesday to stop traders from gaming the system.

At press time, COMP tokens traded at $214 after peaking at $350 just over a week ago, according to CoinGecko.

Alongside the Compound vehicle, Techemy also launched bitcoinâ and ether-based investment portfolios.

All three portfolios are built on Ethereum and are self-custodial, only available to accredited investors.

Fran Strajnar, Techemy Capitalâs executive chairman, told CoinDesk: âThese initial products can maybe be viewed as a âmini ETFâ for now.â

Techemyâs proprietary trading desk will actively manage the bitcoin and ether portfolios.

Strajnar said Techemy was working with Japanese banks and asset managers to roll out a fully-fledged ETFs sometime in Q1 2021.

Read more: DeFiâs âAgricultural Revolutionâ Has Ethereum Users Turning to Decentralized Exchanges

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.