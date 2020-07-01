Investment Firm Launches ETF-Like Product for Compound Yield Farmers
New Zealand-based investment firm Techemy Capital has created the Compound investment portfolio, which is comprised of proxies of stablecoins dai and USDC.
- The âmini-ETFâ allows holders to earn interest on decentralized lender Compound and gain exposure to âyield farming.â
- The portfolio will âyield farmâ â borrow against itself to release free COMP tokens on usersâ behalf â sometime later this year.
- Yield farming has turned into such a feeding frenzy that Compound changed the distribution model Tuesday to stop traders from gaming the system.
- At press time, COMP tokens traded at $214 after peaking at $350 just over a week ago, according to CoinGecko.
- Alongside the Compound vehicle, Techemy also launched bitcoinâ and ether-based investment portfolios.
- All three portfolios are built on Ethereum and are self-custodial, only available to accredited investors.
- Fran Strajnar, Techemy Capitalâs executive chairman, told CoinDesk: âThese initial products can maybe be viewed as a âmini ETFâ for now.â
- Techemyâs proprietary trading desk will actively manage the bitcoin and ether portfolios.
- Strajnar said Techemy was working with Japanese banks and asset managers to roll out a fully-fledged ETFs sometime in Q1 2021.
