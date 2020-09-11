Investment firm EQT fund buys 2.7% stake in Securitas

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Swedish EQT's EQTAB.ST Public Value fund has bought a 2.7 percent stake in Securitas SECUb.ST, the world's biggest security services group, to become its fourth biggest owner, the investment firm said on Friday.

"As an active owner, EQT Public Value will work closely with Securitas' existing shareholders, board and management, and it will participate in the Company's nomination committee," EQT said in a statement.

EQT did not disclose the cost of the investment but a block of 10 million Securitas B-shares in was traded on Aug. 20. The block, which corresponds to 2.7% of Securitas' share capital, was traded at 118.66 Swedish crowns per share.

Securitas, a provider of guard services, alarm surveillance and airport security, has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus and its shares are down 20% this year.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

