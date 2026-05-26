Investment Firm Closes Out Entire $18.1 Million Position in Biotech Stock, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 420,000 shares, estimated transaction value approximately $18.10 million (based on average first-quarter 2026 pricing)

Position value declined by approximately $21.27 million quarter over quarter

Change represents approximately 2.23% of reported 13F assets under management

Fund holds zero shares post-trade

The position accounted for approximately 2.0% of AUM in the prior quarter

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On May 14, 2026, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB disclosed it sold out its entire stake in Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA), unloading 420,000 shares in an estimated $18.10 million trade based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold its entire 420,000-share stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $18.10 million, based on the average share price over the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position declined by $21.27 million, reflecting the combined impact of share sales and market price movements.

What else to know

The fund fully exited its position in Vera Therapeutics, bringing the position’s share of 13F assets under management to zero.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: BSX: $39.22 million (4.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: REGN: $37.16 million (4.6% of AUM)

NYSE: LLY: $31.01 million (3.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: INSM: $26.12 million (3.2% of AUM)

NYSE: CVS: $24.17 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, shares of Vera Therapeutics were trading at $39.15, up 81.4% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 55 percentage points.

Prior to the sale, the position accounted for 2.0% of the fund’s assets as of the previous quarter, underscoring its historical significance.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $39.15 Market capitalization $2.81 billion Net income (TTM) ($368.95 million) One-year price change 81.4%

Company snapshot

Develops and advances biologic therapies, including atacicept for immunoglobulin A nephropathy and MAU868 for BK virus infections, both in clinical development.

Operates a clinical-stage biotechnology business model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through clinical trials, with future revenue expected from successful commercialization and potential partnerships or licensing.

Targets patients with serious immunological diseases; primary customers are expected to be healthcare providers, hospitals, and specialty clinics in the United States.

Vera Therapeutics is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for serious immunological diseases. The company leverages a pipeline of clinical-stage biologics to address unmet medical needs in nephrology and infectious diseases. With a focused strategy on advancing its lead candidates through regulatory milestones, Vera Therapeutics positions itself to capture value in the high-growth immunology therapeutics market.

What this transaction means for investors

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management, an independent investment firm based in Sweden, recently disclosed the sale of its entire position in Vera Therapeutics, valued at approximately $18.1 million, during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, let’s review how Vera Therapeutics stock has performed. Over the last three years, shares have advanced by 378%, resulting in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 68.4%. That’s far better than the S&P 500, which has recorded a total return of about 87% over the same period, with a CAGR of 23.2%.

Yet, while the stock has delivered significant gains, investors should remember that it still carries risk. Vera Therapeutics is a biotech stock, which means it can experience volatility. In particular, the release of clinical data, along with approvals or setbacks in the drug approval process, can result in significant price swings.

In other words, Vera Therapeutics isn’t a stock for every investor. However, for those investors with an appetite for volatility, it may be wise to take a closer look at this stock.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eli Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.