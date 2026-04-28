Investment Firm Closes the Book on Mattel Position, Sells $12.5 Million Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 683,200 shares of Mattel; estimated trade size $12.45 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value decreased by $13.55 million, reflecting both sale and stock price movement

Represents a 4.36% change in 13F AUM for the quarter

Post-trade stake: 0 shares; $0 reported value

Mattel previously made up 2.9% of the fund’s AUM in the prior quarter.

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HS Management Partners, LLC fully exited its stake in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)in the first quarter, according to an SEC filing dated April 27, 2026. The estimated transaction value was $12.45 million, based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated April 27, 2026, HS Management Partners, LLC sold its entire 683,200-share position in Mattel during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $12.45 million, calculated using the average closing price between Jan. 1, 2026, and March 31, 2026. The net position value declined by $13.55 million, capturing both the share sale and any stock price changes across the reporting period.

What else to know

This was a full exit from Mattel, leaving the position at 0% of 13F assets under management (AUM).

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $20.66 million (7.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AMZN: $20.35 million (7.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NFLX: $19.54 million (6.8% of AUM)

NYSE:DKS: $17.39 million (6.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:META: $16.83 million (5.9% of AUM)

As of April 24, 2026, Mattel shares were trading at $14.54, down 7.8% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 38.4 percentage points.

The stake represented 2.9% of HS Management Partners, LLC's AUM in the previous quarter.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.35 billion Net Income (TTM) $397.69 million Price (as of market close 2026-04-24) $14.54 One-Year Price Change -7.80%

Company Snapshot

Products and services include toys, dolls, games, vehicles, and licensed consumer products under brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, and American Girl.

Mattel generates revenue primarily through product sales to retailers, direct-to-consumer channels, and licensing agreements with major entertainment partners.

The company targets children, families, and collectors globally, serving both mass-market retailers and specialty outlets.

Mattel, Inc. is a leading global toy and entertainment company with a diversified portfolio of iconic brands and a broad international presence. The company leverages strong licensing partnerships and direct-to-consumer channels to maintain brand relevance and drive growth.

What this transaction means for investors

HS Management Partners, a New York-based investment advisor, recently disclosed a full exit from its Mattel position during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026), valued at approximately $12.5 million. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

To start, it’s been a tough few years for Mattel stock, highlighted by its current trading near its 52-week low. Shares have declined by 18% over the last three years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.5%. The benchmark S&P 500 index, by comparison, has generated a total return of 80% over the same period, with a CAGR of 21.7%.

Short-term headwinds, such as weakness in its key Barbie line and higher inflationary costs, have hurt the stock recently. However, margins have improved in recent years, with its operating margin now at around 11.3%, up from a low of around 8.6% in 2023.

Indeed, value-oriented investors may see an opportunity in the stock, with Mattel shares now trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.9x, which is its lowest level in more than five years.

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Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.